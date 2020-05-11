Rockets GM Daryl Morey sends funny tweet about team winning NBA title this year

The Rockets front office has big dreams and high hopes for how they’ll fare in the playoffs — should they happen — despite the team’s slow start

Houston’s roster changes and adaptation to “small ball” did produce some success early on, although it remains to be seen how it could fare in the playoffs, once the game slows down in the half court. The Rockets lack a big man that can control the post, and that could be an issue in the postseason.

However, Rockets general manager Daryl Morey is remaining optimistic and keeping his sights set on a title. In fact, he already has an “excuse” for what the optics will look like if the Rockets win an NBA championship this season — which he tied to the Astros’ tainted 2017 World Series campaign.

This is why the @HoustonRockets are destined to win this year – Houston championships always get an asterisk https://t.co/j4VJNUZqQG — Daryl Morey (@dmorey) May 12, 2020

Too funny.