Mavericks

Shawn Marion thinks Hall of Fame snub is due to 'political' reasons, rather than body of work

Shawn Marion thinks Hall of Fame snub is due to 'political' reasons, rather than body of work

Mavericks

Shawn Marion thinks Hall of Fame snub is due to 'political' reasons, rather than body of work

By May 11, 2020

By |

Shawn Marion had a productive NBA career, but he was never really “the guy” on an NBA team.

That could be a big reason why he was never voted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, but if you ask him, it’s for different reasons.

Marion spoke with Michael Lee of The Athletic, and he shared why he believes he hasn’t been voted into the HOF yet.

“I know it’s a political thing,” Marion said. “It’s a lot more other stuff going on. But certain things, you earn that. I earned that.”

We don’t really agree. Marion averaged 15.2 points, 8.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game. And sure, while he was also a savvy defender, those simply aren’t HOF numbers.

Mavericks, NBA, Promoted

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

7hr

MMA 7hr ago

Despite a change in the headline fight, UFC 249 had been looking like a great event until all the movements and cancellations came through – (…)

More Mavericks
Home