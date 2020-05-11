The Weekend Bulletin

A quick snapshot at the weekend that was.
Biggest Upset: Aleksei Oleinik +250 over Fabricio Werdum
Notable New Champions:
- UFC Interim Lightweight Champion: Justin Gaethje
A Few Storylines Going Forward:
- That’s a Wrap (Just Kidding): Henry Cejudo smacked Dominick Cruz around before finishing him, to which Dom Cruz HAD NO EXCUSES (except that referee Keith Peterson was drunk and smelled like Marlboro miles), then retired in the obnoxious way that only he could…that is, unless Dana wants to pony up, that is.
- Dream Fight Dissolved: For YEARS, all we wanted to see was Tony Ferguson vs. Khabib Nurmagomedov. That’s alllll we wanted. Who’s the best lightweight of all time?! And just like that, poof. That’s the fight game. Justin Gaethje battered Tony Ferguson from pillar to post, erasing the near seven-year run of damned-near perfection in the Octagon. Now we’re looking at Khabib vs. Gathje, which doesn’t have nearly the snap and will end with Gaethje looking up at the lights as Khabib puts a PFL Champion-shaped hole in the canvas with takedown after takedown.
- As The Heavyweight Title Picture Turns: Well here’s what we’re looking at: Stipe Miocic holds all the cards as the champ, but as a much better human than most of us, as a first-responder and firefighter, he’s in no hurry to return to the Octagon, nor should he. Daniel Cormier is waiting in the wings to culminate their rubber match, and behind him, a very, very clear #2 contender, Francis Ngannou, he of four-straight first-round knockouts after that bizarre stinker against Derrick Lewis. He punched Jairzinho Rozenstruik until we were all concerned about his future in only 20 seconds of their fight, handing him his first career loss emphatically.