UFC Performance Based Fighter Rankings: Heavyweights: May 11/20

There is constant debate about the “official” UFC fighter rankings, which are based on voting from a panel of journalists. Such is the case with something as subjective as voting – it’s totally based on voter’s opinion, and biases are bound to seep through, whether intentional or no. So to try to put a fresh, objective, data-driven spin on rankings, The MMA Manifesto has come up with a performance based ranking system, solely based on how a fighter has performed in the cage. Next up: The Heavyweights.

*stipulations: 1) any fighter currently suspended or 2) inactive for at least 12 months (without an upcoming fight scheduled) are excluded from the rankings

Scoring based on a fighter’s past 10 UFC performances (we use a five year time limit, so if they have fought less than 10 times in past five years, only the fights within that time frame are counted)

Points based on a fighter’s opponent’s UFC win/loss record (ie strength of schedule – the more successful a vanquished opponent is, the more points awarded), extra points given for finishes, extra points given for title fight wins.

Points are weighed so most recent fights are worth more (ie most recent fight counts the most, 10th most recent fight the least)

No points awarded for a loss

(first column performance based ranking, second column is last ranking, third column is official UFC ranking from UFC.com)

Stats Last UFC Total Rank Rank 1 1 2 Daniel Cormier 584 2 2 1 Stipe Miocic 509 3 3 3 Francis Ngannou 330.5 4 4 4 Curtis Blaydes 219.5 5 5 9 Alistair Overeem 184 6 7 13 Aleksei Oleinik 147.5 7 NR Ovince Saint Preux 145 8 8 8 Alexander Volkov 130 8 8 5 Junior dos Santos 130 10 10 6 Derrick Lewis 117 11 11 10 Walt Harris 114 12 12 Ben Rothwell 111 13 6 Fabricio Werdum 109.5 14 14 11 Shamil Abdurakhimov 97 15 13 7 Jairzinho Rozenstruick 94 16 15 Ilir Latifi 75 17 16 Marcin Tybura 72 17 16 Marcos Rogerio de Lima 72 19 18 Stefan Struve 67 20 19 Tai Tuivasa 64.5 21 20 15 Sergei Pavlovich 59 22 21 16 Ciryl Gane 52.5 23 22 12 Blagoy Ivanov 46 24 23 Andrei Arlovski 38 25 24 14 Augusto Sakai 33 26 25 Dmitriy Sosnovskiy 30 27 32 Greg Hardy 29.5 28 26 Jake Collier 27 28 26 Sergey Spivak 27 30 28 Gian Villante 26 31 29 Juan Espino 25 32 31 Maurice Greene 22.5 32 29 Yorgan De Castro 22.5 34 NR Chase Sherman 18.5 35 33 Justin Tafa 10 36 34 Raphael Pessoa 5 37 35 Tanner Boser 4.5 38 36 Ben Sosoli 0 38 36 Don’Tale Mayes 0 38 36 Jarjis Danho 0 38 36 Jeff Hughes 0 38 36 Justin Frazier 0 38 36 Michel Batista 0 38 36 Todd Duffee 0

Performance Based Rankings:

Light Heavyweights

Middleweights

Welterweights

Lightweights

Featherweights

Bantamweights

Flyweights

Women’s Feather/Bantamweights

Women’s Flyweights

Women’s Strawweights

Pound for Pound

