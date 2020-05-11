Was a 'deteriorating relationship' with Josh McDaniels reason Tom Brady left Patriots?

There was a time a few years ago when it seemed like the Patriots had established the perfect culture for an NFL team. They had a coach and quarterback that had won six Super Bowl rings together, and appeared to always have been on the same page. And, not only that, the offensive coordinator and quarterback had worked together during two different periods of time, and they seemed to know exactly how to attack opposing defenses — no matter what coverage was thrown at them.
But those days have come and gone. Tom Brady left the Patriots, and didn’t even tell head coach Bill Belichick or offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels in person that he was departing.
And apparently, Brady’s relationship with McDaniels had been deteriorating — according to a report from Gary Myers.
Given their body language on the sideline last season, we could certainly see this report as accurate.