Knowing the Rules: NBA Betting

If you’re considering betting on the NBA (National Basketball Association) events, then you’ll need to know a thing or two. Understanding a game fully before you bet on it is advised, so that you can track progress and not irritate the person sitting next to you with questions.

Below is a rundown of basic basketball rules to remember in order to be more informed for your NBA online betting activities.

NBA Basketball Rules

Object of the Game

Like in any game, in basketball you win by scoring the most points. Players shoot from different points on the basketball court to get the ball into the opposing hoop. Each point on the court is equivalent to a different amount.

Unlike with netball, the basketball can be bounced around the court (dribbled) or passed while a player is moving with the ball.The game is split up into 4 twelve-minute quarters. In between the 2nd and 3rd quarter is a 15-minute halftime interval.

If the scores are tied at the end of the game, the players will play an extra quarter (overtime) to determine a winner.

Basketball Players

A full basketball team consists of 12 players. Only five of these players will be in the game at once, though, with as many substitutions as the coach wants in a game. Each player will start off in a position on the court according to the position they’re playing, but they are not confined to certain points on the court, and can move around freely on the court during game play.

Basketball Player Positions

The basketball positions are:

Point Guard

Defensive Guard

Centre

Offensive Forward

Defensive Forward

Basketball Scoring Rules

The court has perimeter lines to indicate how points need to be allocated. There are three scoring possibilities from different positions on the court.

If the ball goes into the hoop when the player shoots frominside the semi-circle around the goal (known as the arc), the player will score two points.

A successful shot from outside this arc line will earn the player three points.

The point on the line directly in front of the goal is called the free throw line. Successful free throws will result in one point being scored.

Basic Rules of Basketball

The basketball is moved by being bounced by one hand as the player moves around the court – this is called dribbling. If the player puts two hands on the ball to manoeuvre it, the rules dictate that they MUST stop moving and pass the ball to their teammate.

If the ball goes into the opposing team’s half of the court, and they manage to regain possession of it, they have to get it onto the opposite half of the court within 10 seconds or it becomes a foul and the ball will be surrendered back to the other team.

On their half of the court, each team will have 24 seconds to take a shot at scoring a field goal. If the ball goes in the basket or misses by bouncing on the side of the hoop, the clock is restarted for another 24 seconds.

The team in the opposing team’s half of the court becomes a threat, because they’re closer to their goal. They are then known as the offence. The team trying to get the ball out of their half and protect their hoop is called the defence. They can either defend by blocking the shots from the other team,or getting the ball away from them to move into their other half.

When a shot becomes a score, the ball is surrendered to the opposite team.

There are other nitty gritties, but these basic rules of basketball will get your NBA online betting off the ground with a little background.