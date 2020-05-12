Mike D'Antoni advocates for everyone to wear mask in public amid pandemic

The coronavirus pandemic continues to sweep the United States, yet not everyone is falling into line and complying with guidelines laid out by the CDC and others.

It really is surprising, as death tolls continue to rise, and the only way to flatten the curve is if everyone teams up with the same goals in mind. And yet, there are still people in grocery stores that not only choose not to wear masks, they actually refuse to.

Well, Rockets head coach Mike D’Antoni is using his platform to try to help reinforce that everyone needs to do their job and help fight the spread of the virus, which we think is pretty great. He advocated for everyone to wear masks when out in public, in explaining how his wife is helping make them, during an interview with ESPN.

“She’s hired a bunch of people to make masks, which we all could use,” D’Antoni said. “They’ve made close to a thousand masks so far, and they keep going at it. They’re trying to give it out to churches, to people that can’t afford them or don’t have them. That’s a big deal.”

He continued:

“I know it’s an inconvenience for people to wear a mask. Nobody wants to, especially because it’s going to get hot here in Houston. But, why wouldn’t you? We’re talking eight months. You can’t tell me that you can’t wear a mask when you need to for eight months, so that everybody can go back to work and be as safe as they can. It’s not for you, I get it, but it’s for everybody else. You can’t do that? Are you serious? It just drives me crazy. That’s the stuff of being selfish. It just takes a loved one to die. …Put a mask on when you’re in public.”

We could not agree more.