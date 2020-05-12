Sam Darnold not worried about possibility of getting infected with coronavrius once team facility re-opens

The NFL still hasn’t addressed if there are any major changes that will take place as far as scheduling goes, but one particular player isn’t worried about getting back to interacting with his teammates.

Social distancing remains commonplace, with many states even keeping “stay at home” orders in place. But in the meantime, the NFL continues to budge, and plans to re-open training facilities in the coming weeks.

There’s no timeline for this “Phase 1” re-opening as of yet, but it’s rumored that facilities will be among the first to open, although it’s unclear at what capacity.

Jets quarterback Sam Darnold isn’t worried about the possibility of contracting the coronavirus, though.

“As long as we’re allowed to be in the facility and be practicing and be playing games, I’m not going to be worried about it,” Darnold said on ESPN NY 98.7, as transcribed by Rich Cimini of ESPN.

We wonder if he really feels that way.