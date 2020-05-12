Will Perdue explains why Bulls players had better relationship with Michael Jordan's father than him

Michael Jordan may still be the greatest NBA player of all time, but he’s clearly not the saint many fans thought he once was.

Jordan played in an era where there was no social media, camera phones or “citizen journalism,” so most of his behavior — as well as everyone else’s around the league, for that matter — was not documented. It was very easy to keep issues under wraps behind closed doors back then, unlike nowadays.

But ESPN’s “The Last Dance” is beginning to show viewers what MJ’s behavior and interactions with his teammates looked like, and it’s not pretty.

In fact, former teammate Will Perdue even went as far as to say that the Bulls players had a better relationship with Jordan’s father than him, in an appearance on CBS Sports HQ.

“As far as M.J.’s dad, he was the nicest person,” Perdue began. “You’d be so surprised … his dad was always around the practice facility. As soon as practice was over, Michael would be gone, but his dad would drive separately, and his dad would stay behind and hang out with us. I remember numerous occasions when we were at the Berto Center, the practice facility, him and I would just sit down and have conversations about anything and everything.

“If you were there shooting late, he might come out and rebound for you, he might come out and just start talking to you when you’re shooting free throws, walk with you as you walk off of the floor. He might come in the locker room, he had the run of the joint. He was so genuine, he was such a gentlemen. Quite honestly, a lot of the players had stronger and better relationships with him than they had with Michael, and a lot of it was that he made himself more available than Michael did.”

Jordan played the game at a level higher than anyone else ever did, and he’s an extremely successful businessman, but he wasn’t really the nicest guy, that’s for sure.