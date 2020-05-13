Combat

Fight of the Day: Marvin Hagler vs. Sugar Ray Leonard

By May 13, 2020

By

 

Date: April 6, 1987
Card: The Super Fight
Championship(s): WBC/IBF World Middleweight Championships (Hagler)
Venue: Caesar’s Palace
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

 

