By Jeff Fox | May 13, 2020 12:49 am

Ray Borg Career Earnings

* denotes an estimated purse, UFC fights only

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

UFC on Fox: Werdum vs Browne – Apr 19/14 – L (Ortiz) – $8,000

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Stephens – Jun 28/14 – W (Howell) – $66,000 ($8,000 to show, $8,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Henderson vs Thatch – Feb 14/15 – W (Kelades) – $70,000 ($10,000 to show, $10,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – W (Herrera) – $24,100 ($12,000 to show, $12,000 win bonus, fined $2,400 for missing weight, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs Thompson – Feb 6/16 – L (Scoggins) – $20,500 ($18,000 to show, $2,500 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 203 – N/A – $18,000 – UFC paid out despite fight being cancelled

UFC 207 – Dec 30/16 – W (Smolka) – $35,600 ($18,000 to show, $18,000 win bonus, $5,400 fine for missing weight, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC Fight Night: Belfort vs Gastelum – Mar 11/17 – W (Formiga) – $45,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus, $5,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 216 – Oct 7/17 – L (Johnson) – $130,000 ($100,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 223 – Apr 7/18 – N/A (Moreno) – $40,000 (UFC paid despite fight being cancelled)*

UFC Fight Night: Barboza vs Gaethje – Mar 30/19 – L (Kenney) – $37,000 ($40,000 to show, $8,000 fine for missing weight, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: dos Anjos vs Edwards – Jul 20/19 – W (Silva) – $90,000 ($40,000 to show, $40,000 win bonus, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Anderson vs Blachowicz 2 – Feb 15/20 – W (Bontorin) – $83,100 ($43,000 to show, $43,000 win bonus, $12,900 fine for missing weight, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – May 13/20 – L (Simon) – $56,000 ($46,000 to show, $10,000 fight week incentive pay)

Total Career Earnings: $723,300