By Jeff Fox | May 13, 2020

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira

May 13, 2020

VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

Jacksonville, Florida

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira Results

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,338 – very solid

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):

Anthony Smith (32-14, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Glover Teixeira (30-7, #10 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:

Ben Rothwell (37-12, #12 ranked heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux (24-13, #7 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:

Drew Dober (22-9, 1 NC, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Alexander Hernandez (11-2, #11 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:

Ricky Simon (15-3, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Ray Borg (13-4, #26 ranked bantamweight)

Heavyweights:

Andrei Arlovski (28-19, 2 NC, #24 ranked heavyweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

vs Philipe Lins (10-2)

Lightweights:

Michael Johnson (19-15, #34 ranked lightweight) vs

Thiago Moises (12-4, #68 ranked lightweight) **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (HEEL HOOK) – ROUND 2 (0:25)

Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:

Sijara Eubanks (4-4, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

vs Sarah Moras (6-5, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweight:

Gabriel Benitez (21-7, #33 ranked lightweight) vs

Omar Morales (9-0, #64 ranked lightweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweights:

Hunter Azure (8-0, #43 ranked bantamweight) vs

Brian Kelleher (20-10, #12 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 2 (3:38)

Heavyweights:

Chase Sherman (13-6, #34 ranked heavyweight) **WINNER VIA TKO (ELBOW & PUNCHES) – ROUND 2 (0:49)

vs Ike Villanueva (16-9)

