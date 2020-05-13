UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira Results

MMA

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira
May 13, 2020
VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
Jacksonville, Florida

 

Fight Card Ranking (strength of card on paper based on our exclusive Pound for Pound fighter rankings)

7,338 –  very solid 

UFC Fight Night cards range between 9,900-3,200 points, with an average card ranking 6,200

 

(click on fighter’s name for detailed scouting report)

(fighter ranking based on our exclusive Performance Based Ranking system – click fighter’s rank to check out the list)

 

Main Card (ESPN – 9:00 pm Eastern)

Light Heavyweights (five rounds):
Anthony Smith   (32-14, #3 ranked light heavyweight) vs Glover Teixeira   (30-7, #10 ranked light heavyweight)

Heavyweights:
Ben Rothwell   (37-12, #12 ranked heavyweight) vs Ovince Saint Preux   (24-13, #7 ranked heavyweight)

Lightweights:
Drew Dober   (22-9, 1 NC, #21 ranked lightweight) vs Alexander Hernandez  (11-2, #11 ranked lightweight)

Bantamweights:
Ricky Simon   (15-3, #18 ranked bantamweight) vs Ray Borg   (13-4, #26 ranked bantamweight)

Heavyweights:
Andrei Arlovski   (28-19, 2 NC, #24 ranked heavyweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)
vs Philipe Lins   (10-2)

Lightweights:
Michael Johnson   (19-15, #34 ranked lightweight) vs
Thiago Moises   (12-4, #68 ranked lightweight)  **WINNER VIA SUBMISSION (HEEL HOOK) – ROUND 2 (0:25)

 

Prelims (ESPN+ – 6:00 pm Eastern)

Women’s Bantamweights:
Sijara Eubanks   (4-4, #21 ranked women’s bantamweight) **WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)
vs Sarah Moras   (6-5, #12 ranked women’s bantamweight)

Lightweight:
Gabriel Benitez   (21-7, #33 ranked lightweight) vs
Omar Morales   (9-0, #64 ranked lightweight**WINNER VIA UNANIMOUS DECISION (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Bantamweights:
Hunter Azure   (8-0, #43 ranked bantamweight) vs
Brian Kelleher   (20-10, #12 ranked bantamweight) **WINNER VIA KO (PUNCHES) – ROUND 2 (3:38)

Heavyweights:
Chase Sherman   (13-6, #34 ranked heavyweight) **WINNER VIA TKO (ELBOW & PUNCHES) – ROUND 2 (0:49)
vs Ike Villanueva   (16-9)

 

