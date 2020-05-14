Belmont lawsuits tossed by judge

Anyone looking for a last-minute way to halt the Islanders arena project at Belmont Park will be disappointed.

Lawsuits by the Village of Floral Park and several civic groups opposing the project were tossed out by a state Supreme Court justice on Tuesday. The ruling clears the project of any legal hurdles that would have halted construction, but the parties have 30 days to appeal the decision.

The Islanders broke ground on the $1.3 billion project last September and the team’s new arena is expected to be completed in time for the 2021-22 season.

Construction at the Belmont site has been on hold due to the outbreak of COVID-19 across the country. All non-essential construction was halted on March 27 by Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who has been a major proponent of the Belmont Park project.

Islanders co-owner Jon Ledecky told ESPN in April that he still anticipated the arena to open on time.