Combat

Fight of the Day: Dan Henderson vs. Shogun Rua II

Fight of the Day: Dan Henderson vs. Shogun Rua II

Combat

Fight of the Day: Dan Henderson vs. Shogun Rua II

By May 14, 2020

By |

 

Date: March 23, 2014
Card: UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs. Henderson II
Championship(s):
Venue: Ginásio Nélio Dias
Location: Natal, Brazil

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home