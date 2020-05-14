MMA Manifesto

May 14, 2020

TOKYO, JAPAN – JULY 14: Ovince Saint Preux of the USA interacts with media during the UFC Fight Night Japan press conference at Tokyo Dome Hotel on July 14, 2017 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images)

 

Ovince Saint Preux Career Earnings

 

* denotes an estimated purse, Strikeforce & UFC fights only (from July 2011 onward)

Click on event name for full payout for all fighters for that event

 

Strikeforce ChallengersVoleker vs Bowling III – Jul 22/11 – W (Cason) – $12,000 ($6,000 to show, $6,000 to win)

Strikeforce: Melendez vs Masvidal – Dec 17/11 – L (Mousasi) – $17,000

Strikeforce: Rousey vs Kaufman – Apr 18/12 – W (Cook) – $34,000 ($17,000 to show, $17,000 win bonus)

UFC 159 – Apr 27/13 – W (Villante) – $40,000 ($20,000 to show, $20,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Sonnen – Aug 17/13 – W (Donovan) – $46,000 ($23,000 to show, $23,000 win bonus)

UFC 171 – Mar 15/14 – W (Krylov) – $102,000 ($26,000 to show, $26,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC 174 – Jun 14/14 – W (Jimmo) – $58,000 ($29,000 to show, $29,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Bader vs Saint Preux – Aug 16/14 – L (Bader) – $36,000*

UFC Fight Night: Shogun vs Saint Preux – Nov 8/14 – W (Rua) – $122,000 ($36,000 to show, $36,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus)*

UFC on Fox: Machida vs Rockhold – Apr 18/15 – W (Cummins) – $88,000 ($44,000 to show, $44,000 win bonus)*

UFC Fight Night: Teixeira vs Saint Preux – Aug 8/15 – L (Teixeira) – $111,000 ($51,000 to show, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Hendricks vs Thompson – Feb 6/16 – W (Cavalcante) – $112,000 ($51,000 to show, $51,000 win bonus, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 197 – Apr 23/16 – L (Jones) – $85,000 ($55,000 to show, $30,000 Reebok sponsorship)

UFC 204 – Oct 8/16 – L (Manuwa) – $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Bermudez vs Korean Zombie – Feb 4/17 – L (Oezdemir) – $65,000 ($55,000 to show, $10,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs Lobov – Apr 22/17 – W (de Lima) – $129,800 ($55,000 to show, $55,000 win bonus, $4,800 from de Lima for missing weight, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Saint Preux vs Okami – Sept 23/17 – W (Okami) – $193,000 ($64,000 to show, $64,000 win bonus, $50,000 Fight of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC 217 – Nov 4/17 – W (Anderson) – $186,000 ($73,000 to show, $73,000 win bonus, $25,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $15,000 Reebok sponsorship)*

UFC Fight Night: Emmett vs Stephens – Feb 23/18 – L (Latifi) – $98,000 ($83,000 to show, $15,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Cowboy vs Edwards – Jun 23/18 – W (Pedro) – $221,000 ($83,000 to show, $83,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $5,000 fight week incentive pay)*

UFC 229 – Oct 6/18 – L (Reyes) – $106,000 ($86,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC 236 – Apr 13/19 – L (Krylov) – $106,000 ($86,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Hermansson vs Cannonier – Sept 28/19 – W (Oleksiejczuk) – $242,000 ($86,000 to show, $86,000 win bonus, $50,000 Performance of the Night bonus, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

UFC Fight Night: Smith vs Teixeira – May 13/20 – L (Rothwell) – $115,000 ($95,000 to show, $20,000 fight week incentive pay)

 

Total Career Earnings: $2,329,800

 

