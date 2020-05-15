Baltimore Ravens Poised for 12-Win Season

With the NFL draft over, Las Vegas and top online sportsbooks around the world have released the respective season wins for each team in the league. And let’s just say that if you are a Ravens fan, things are looking good for the 2020 season.

According to SBR, the Baltimore Ravens to go OVER their odds of 11.5 wins is more than likely.

But why?

Sure, we know they are a good team, but let’s look into the reasons why 2020 will be a season of Purple Reign in the AFC North.

Strength of Schedule

Several sites, including Giants.com and SportingNews, already dropped the next season’s strength of schedule and some are incorporating the current win/loss projections to augment the usual way of doing SOS.

Honestly, when you think about it, the normal way we use SOS is an incomplete picture. It’s based on the wins/losses your opponents on your schedule had the previous season. Now, sometimes this does provide a fairly accurate assessment of the schedule, but what about when there has been a lot of movement on the various teams your team will be playing? Some could be a lot stronger, some could be weaker. And this year is no exception when it comes to reloading, rebuilding, and moving pieces on and off the board.

So, using traditional methods of determining strength of schedule, the New England Patriots have the toughest schedule in the league – in fact, the AFC East goes 1,2,3 with the Pats, Jets, and Dolphins, then the Bills tied for 5th. It’s a tough road in that division this time around – and the Baltimore Ravens have the weakest schedule in the league – right behind the Pittsburgh Steelers at No. 31.

But what about when we factor in projected season wins?

Well, good news there. Baltimore is facing a weak schedule all around. They are tied for third behind The Indianapolis Colts and Tennessee Titans. That said it’s a 4-way tie with the Chicago Bears, Cleveland Browns, and LA Chargers, all with a sub-500 schedule (0.494). So, they are right in line with their traditional SOS. This is a good thing if the Ravens want to go over 11.5 wins this season. They, along with the Kansas City Chiefs, who are also set with an 11.5-win line, have the largest win number in the league. The next double digit teams are the New Orleans Saints and the San Francisco 49ers at 10.5 wins and the rest of the league is set at 9.5 or less.

The only thing that makes the Ravens schedule sit outside of the easiest in the league in my opinion, is the fact that since they won the division, they have to play other division winners. But the Texans – second game on the schedule– despite winning, really are not that good of a team.

Adjusted SOS

So, the Ravens open against the Cleveland Browns who went 6-10 last season and are expected to win 8.5. So, we could combine the two methods and call the Browns a 7-win team, putting them at .438.

The Texans went 10-6 but are expected to go have an 8-win season, so the adjusted win% would be .563 at 9 wins. Then they play the Chiefs who won 12 and are expected to for 11.5 so, we can leave them at .750. That said, they get the Chiefs in Baltimore, so that could easily turn into a win.

Ok, let’s go through the rest:

Redskins: 3-13 expected to to win 5 or 6 (5.5) so we can add one and call them .250.

Bengals: 2-14 expected to win 5 so we can split the difference at 3.5 and call them .219

Eagles: 9-7 and expected to sit around 9.5, so 5.63.

Steelers: 8-8 but should improve to 9.5, we’ll call them 9-wins which is 5.63.

Colts:7-9 and looking to improve to 8.5, so with the difference split we have a .500 team.

Patriots: 12-4 the Pats no longer have Tom, and are expected to plummet to 9 wins. So, splitting they should be a 10.5 combined SOS and .657

Titans: 9-7: Tennessee is looking at an OVER/UNDER of 8.5 so they stay at .563

Steelers: 8-8 – 5.63

Cowboys: 8-8 last year and looking at a 9 or 10 win season so they get bumped to .563

Browns: 6-10 bumped to 7, = .438

Jags: 6-10 but worse this year and looking at 4 or 5 wins. So, .313

Giants: 4-12 but should improve to 6 wins so, combined SOS leaves us at .313

Bengals: Adjusted Bengals percentage is .219.

The Ravens adjusted strength of schedule is .495 which would still have them tied for third in the predicted wins SOS but just the 11th easiest schedule if placed in the traditional SOS field. But combining the two, we still see that the Ravens have an easy schedule – and are one of the toughest teams in the league. So a 12-win season in the most likely outcome in 2020.