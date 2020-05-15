Kevin Durant gives his opinion on 'scary' coronavirus pandemic, after having been exposed to it

He may not have displayed symptoms, but Kevin Durant was among the Nets players who tested positive for the coronavirus roughly two months ago, so he knows a thing or two about the virus.

The epicenter of the virus has been focused in and around the New York-New Jersey area, so KD likely had a lot of opportunities to be exposed to it, unfortunately. Lucky for him, he was asymptomatic, and wasn’t really all that affected by it, aside from having to quarantine.

Still, he found it “scary,” as he told The Washington Post’s Ben Golliver.

“I’m alive,” Durant began. “That’s it. That’s all I can tell you. I’m good. The unknown is always scary, but I had a lot of support. I knew if I needed anything, I could call someone.”

He continued:

“[As a society,] we still haven’t figured this whole thing out, but having more information by the day helps.”

It will be even more scary when NBA players take the court at some point in the coming months, even in closed arenas, without fans.