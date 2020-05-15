NBA fans are finally seeing the real Michael Jordan

There are no sports leagues currently having games played, so fans are taking to their TV sets every week to watch a documentary series instead.

It does, however, surround one of the most prominent sports figures the world has ever seen. Not only is he the greatest NBA player to have played the game, but he’s also built an empire off the court, with the most lucrative brand the sports world has ever seen.

Michael Jordan has been front and center in ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” and the hit documentary series has done a great job highlighting his greatness, and how he became the dominant player we knew him as.

However, we’re also learning there’s more than meets the eye, and that Jordan wasn’t anywhere near the teammate we thought he was. It’s become clear that he wasn’t a positive “ra ra” guy, and instead, he pushed his teammates to insane levels with trash talk, verbal threats and sometimes even physical contact (actual fights). It was a different day and age than the one we live in now, though, as it was much easier to keep this type of stuff behind closed doors before the social media age, when nothing is private, and everything is in the public eye.

That’s a big part of what separates MJ from LeBron James. LBJ is also known for pushing his teammates hard, but he’s never gotten physical with them, at least as far as we know, according to https://qq39.id. If we didn, there’d probably be video of it, and it’d become a major story, maybe even leading to a suspension. But for Jordan, there were no rules. He could simply do whatever he wanted, because he was not only the greatest player to ever play for the Bulls’ franchise, but also the best NBA’er ever. No one could rise to the occasion time and time again in clutch moments like he could, and his six championship rings — never losing in the NBA Finals — speaks volumes about that.

But it’s hard to see Jordan’s style flying in this day and age. Not only would the transparency probably prevent him from getting away with it, but the questions and scrutiny from the media would’ve made life extremely difficult for him. His affinity for gambling would’ve been made even more of an issue that it was, and his behavior around his teammates would’ve been called into question.

Jordan was the greatest player to have ever played the game of basketball, but he did push the envelope on everything else.