The Livest Dog at UFC Overeem vs Harris: Marlon Vera

Jul 6, 2019; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Marlon Vera (red gloves) after his win against Nohelin Hernandez (not pictured) at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-USA TODAY SportsStream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!

Name: Marlon Vera

Opponent: Song Yadong

Odds: +158 (bet $100 to win $158)

I’m not sure what it’s going to take for Marlon Vera to begin getting more credit. All he’s done is go out and finish the last five opponents that he’s faced, with only one making it to the third round. These wins have come in a variety of ways, but the theme is all pretty clear – Vera is a gifted athlete who is improving quickly at his young age.

While Song is even younger and that may be a hope for optimism, he has had trouble with people who can match his athleticism. His last bout, which was ruled a draw with Cody Stamann, saw Yadong get bullied on position quite a bit. Although Vera is a very different kind of fighter than Stamann in terms of style, he does use his physicality well to take his opponent places they don’t want to be.

Add in the fact that John Lineker couldn’t KO Vera and we’re slowly eliminating ways for Yadong to win, and therefore making that plus-money line look even better.







20-20 Record: 4-6

Earnings (based on $100 bet/event): $53

Return on Investment: 5.3%

2018-19 Record: 31-47 (+1.5%)

Shop all things UFC at Amazon!

(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)