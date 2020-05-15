Top five American soccer players in the Bundesliga

Despite the fact that the world is facing coronavirus at the moment, there is great excitement in Germany this weekend as professional soccer is returning. Soccer players in the Bundesliga will have the sports landscape to themselves this weekend. Here are the top five Americans in the Bundesliga.

5) John Brooks–A native of Berlin, Germany, Brooks is eligible to represent the United States because his father is from Chicago. A defender for VFL Wolfsburg, he has played 16 games this season and has one assist. Brooks also has one goal in four Europa League games. On the international side, he has three goals in 38 appearances. The most memorable goal came at the 2014 World Cup when Brooks scored the game-winning marker in a 2-1 United States win over Ghana on June 16, 2014 from Natal, Brazil. Brooks has also scored two goals in friendlies. The first came in a 4-3 United States win over the Netherlands on June 5, 2015, and the second came in a 4-0 United States win over Bolivia on May 28, 2016.

4) Alfredo Morales–The defensive midfielder for Fortuna Dusseldorf, Morales has played 16 games internationally for the United States. Even though he is born in Berlin, Morales is eligible to represent USA on the global stage because his father is an American citizen and is part of the American military. In 19 games for Fortuna Dusseldorf this season, Morales has one goal and three assists.

3) Timothy Chandler–The right back for Eintracht Frankfurt, Chandler is eligible to represent the United States because his father was born in New York City. Like Morales’s father, Chandler’s father was part of the American military. In 14 games this season, Chandler has four goals and one assist. Chandler’s first goal of the season came in a 2-1 Eintracht Frankfurt win over TSG 1899 Hoffenheim on January 18. Chandler then scored twice in a 5-0 win over FC Augsburg on February 7. Chandler has also scored one goal in 29 games for the U.S. National Team. That came in a 4-0 United States win over Guatemala in a friendly in Nashville, TN on July 3, 2015.

2) Zack Steffen–The native of Coatesville, Pennsylvania is currently the number one goalkeeper for Fortuna Dusseldorf. In 17 Bundesliga games this season, he has a record of four wins, 10 losses, and three draws. In his four wins, Steffen has two shutouts as he blanked FSV Mainz 05 1-0 on October 19 and FC Cologne 2-0 on November 3. On the international side, Steffen is currently the number one goaltender on the United States National Team. He has played 17 games for the USA since 2018 and has a record of eight wins, seven losses, and two draws.

1) Weston McKennie–The native of Fort Lewis, Washington is a midfielder for FC Schalke 04. He has played 67 games with Schalke over the last four seasons including 20 games in the Bundesliga this season where he has scored one goal. McKennie’s goal came in a 1-1 tie with TSG Hoffenheim, Schalke’s last game before the coronavirus shutdown. McKennie also has six goals in 19 games for the United States internationally. Three goals came in one game during a 7-0 United States win over Cuba on October 11 in a 2019 CONCACAF Nations League match from Washington, D.C. McKennie also scored for the United States in a 1-1 draw against Portugal in a friendly on November 14, 2017, in a 1-0 win over Curacao at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on June 30, 2019, from Philadelphia, and in a 3-1 win over Jamaica at the 2019 CONCACAF Gold Cup on July 3, 2019, from Nashville.