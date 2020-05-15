WWE Friday Night SmackDown Results (5/15): IC Title Tournament Begins, Charlotte Flair Appears, And More

This edition of Friday Night SmackDown came once again to the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Segments and matches featured were the appearance of the NXT Champion Charlotte Flair and the start of Intercontinental Championship Tournament.

Miz and John Morrison appear in the ring for Miz TV. As they welcome everyone, the new Money In The Bank winner Otis came out. Otis can’t sit on the chair so he’ll stand. John and Miz asked about the briefcase. Otis says he got the contract and food in there. Miz shows Otis when he was a baby. Otis says he was the first baby to come out of his mother. John asked if Otis was pregnant. Otis says his mom was his biggest fan. They show a picture of when he was a kid, flexing. Otis praises it. Miz says that he can’t stand Otis being Money In The Bank and thinks he’s a joke. He challenges Otis and Tucker to a tag match. Otis says Tucker was unavailable so Miz tells Otis to find a partner for tonight.

Elias Defeated Baron Corbin To Advance In The Intercontinental Championship Tournament

Once you play @IAmEliasWWE's 🎸, you 𝙘𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙨 the line! King @BaronCorbinWWE just learned that out the painful way… #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/XIvaBgZn35 — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2020

Otis asked Sheamus to be his tag partner. Sheamus laughed in his face and told him there was no chance.

Mandy Rose suggested to Otis backstage to ask Braun Strowman to be his tag partner. Otis thanked Mandy with a kiss on the cheek.

The hooded figure showed up on screen, claiming that he knows everything and watches everything. He says nobody is safe.

Otis walked up to Braun Strowman backstage. They congratulate each other on their victories. Otis asked Braun to be his partner. Braun says he respected otis for having the guts to come up to him and ask him. Braun said he’ll think about it.

Dana Brooke Defeated Naomi

NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair came out to say that she is appearing on 3 shows because people can’t get enough of her. She continued to gloat until Bayley and Sasha Banks interrupted. Bayley said that FOX has a thing for blondes hence why Charlotte is on the show. She said the last time she saw Charlotte was when Bayley beat her for the SmackDown Women’s Champion. Bayley tells her to go back to NXT to be someone the women there could look up to or face Liv Morgan over and over on Raw. Charlotte says that Sasha is the only reason Bayley is still the champion. Charlotte asks Sasha if she is content with being in Bayley’s shadows after all she has accomplished. Bayley interrupted but Charlotte asked for Bayley to allow Sasha to talk. Bayley challenges her and Charlotte accepted. Charlotte asks Sasha if she is her own women or be Bayley’s lackey. Charlotte leaves the ring.

"Are you your own woman or are you just going to be @itsBayleyWWE's 𝘭𝘢𝘤𝘬𝘦𝘺 and be happy being an 𝘢𝘧𝘵𝘦𝘳𝘵𝘩𝘰𝘶𝘨𝘩𝘵? Woo." – @MsCharlotteWWE to @SashaBanksWWE on #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/tFenksX24a — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2020

The Forgotten Sons appear in a vignette talking about serving their country and not getting the appreciation they deserved for it. They said they will welcome others with closed fists.

Renee Young interviewed John Morrison and The Miz. They said whoever otis chooses to be his partner they can’t hang with them as they are the greatest tag team of the 21st Century.

Daniel Bryan Defeated Drew Gulak To Advance In The Intercontinental Championship Tournament

The respect is strong and the competition even stronger as @WWEDanielBryan and his mentor @DrewGulak battle in the #ICTitle Tournament! #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/HZX3oCnP9j — WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2020

Renee Young interviewed Daniel Bryan. He says it was 5 years ago when he had to vacant the IC title due to a injury. He says this time he’s going to win it and defend it to the best of his ability. He says he wants to represent it as the title on SmackDown. Daniel shakes hands with Drew after the interview.

Sonya and Dolph Ziggler are shown backstage. She says that next week she will humiliate Mandy and Otis in the mixed tag match. Sonya says Mandy is good at being blonde and pretty. She says all Mandy’s going to get is living in a trash home with Otis. She tells Mandy to put on her big girl panties and show her why she belongs in a ring with her.

Otis reveals his partner to indeed be Braun Strowman.

Braun Strowman And Otis Defeated John Morrison And The Miz

After the match, Mandy Rose’s music hits. At first, Otis teased a cash in attempt but then tells Braun it was just for a laugh after Braun caught him. She comes out and she celebrates Otis’ and Braun’s win with them. The show goes off the air with all three of them in the ring.