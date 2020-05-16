Bryce Harper shares interesting plan for how to play out revised 2020 MLB season

All sorts of theories are being floated for how the MLB should resume play and go about scheduling, traveling and creating a format for games going forward.

Some are sensible, while others are a bit unorthodox, but everything is in play, with the pandemic having thrown the world for a major loop no one could’ve predicted.

Phillies slugger Bryce Harper took to Instagram to lay out his plan, and it includes a 135-game regular season, 10-team round robin playoff format from one location, and more.

“10 teams round robin format College World Series kinda style at the new Texas Stadium or whatever stadium/ stadiums are best. 3 game series. You win the series you move on. You lose you play the other loser in a 1 game wildcard. Winner of that moves on. Other team is out. Or you could play it in Vegas so you have the Strip Hotels and could use one hotel for all the guys and contain possibly? ⠀

“2 teams left 7 game World Series. They get 2 days off before the series. With those 2 days off you do a All Star Game and homerun derby. Could do the MLB awards as well at that time.” Harper wrote.

That’d surely be entertaining. We don’t see it happening, but we’d love to watch it play out that way.