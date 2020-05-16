Jim Kelly expects Bills to win AFC East title this season

The Patriots have been the team to beat in the AFC East over the past two decades, but the tide is turning, with Tom Brady having gone down south, and the Bills can sense the blood in the water.

Still, the team’s players and coaching staff have remained humble, saying that the Patriots are still the kings, until they’re dethroned, which is the right approach.

However, former Bills quarterback Jim Kelly knows talent when he sees it, and he has high expectations for the Bills this season. In fact, he said if the Bills don’t win the AFC East title in 2020, “something’s wrong.”

“If they don’t, then something’s wrong,” Kelly said, during an appearance on “The Zach Gelb Show.” “Tom Brady is not there to block you anymore, so that, to me, is huge.

“Now that Brady’s not in it, I definitely do think the Bills are the team to beat.”

We do, too, but the Jets shouldn’t be counted out either, as the team had to fight through a ton of injuries to key players last season. Even the Dolphins looked ultra-competitive in the final few weeks of their 2019 campaign. The AFC East is officially up for grabs.