Old video clip surfaces showing Kobe Bryant always had 'Mamba Mentality'

The killer instinct Kobe Bryant had ingrained in him is a big part of what made him so dominant on the court.

Kobe never shied away from taking the last shot in a game, or for knowing when to keep his foot on the gas pedal and relentlessly attack his opponents. That mental edge was a big reason he was so great.

He even had a name for it — “Mamba Mentality.” He was nicknamed the “Black Mamba,” after the snake, and that’s where he got his ethos from.

Apparently, it was always in him, rather than being something he developed, which this old video — showing a young Kobe being interviewed — showed.

That little Laker boy was already looking forward to having the ball in his hands in a game 7 after his game 5 failure in his rookie year. pic.twitter.com/QkM3NWcHHh — Adam Howes (@Howsito) May 15, 2020

Classic Kobe.