Old video clip surfaces showing Kobe Bryant always had 'Mamba Mentality'

The killer instinct Kobe Bryant had ingrained in him is a big part of what made him so dominant on the court.
Kobe never shied away from taking the last shot in a game, or for knowing when to keep his foot on the gas pedal and relentlessly attack his opponents. That mental edge was a big reason he was so great.
He even had a name for it — “Mamba Mentality.” He was nicknamed the “Black Mamba,” after the snake, and that’s where he got his ethos from.
Apparently, it was always in him, rather than being something he developed, which this old video — showing a young Kobe being interviewed — showed.
Classic Kobe.