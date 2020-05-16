What's Your All-Time Favorite UND hockey Player By Jersey Number

During the COVID19 pandemic, there’s been a limited number of spectator sports. Last night, I watched a sprint car race from Jackson Speedway in Jackson, Minnesota that had zero fans in the stands. This is a strange time for our country.

Today, @_m1key posed this question on Twitter, who is your UND hockey player for every jersey number? Since @_m1key’s tweets are protected I wasn’t able to post his picks. However, Ryan Morelli posted this, I think you will find his picks interesting.

Who would you pick for your team?

I have joined the boredom club pic.twitter.com/gvQ1rsGifS — Ryan Morelli (@Rmorelli18) May 16, 2020

Here’s my list of All-Time UND hockey Players

1. Karl Goehring

2. Matt Greene

3. Tucker Poolman

4. Lee Goren

5. Jason Blake

6. Nick Numenko

7. T.J. Oshie

8. Mike Commodore

9. Drake Caggiula

10. Corban Knight

11. Zach Parise

12. Retired

13. Connor Gaarder

14. Austin Poganski

15. Travis Zajac

16. Brock Boeser

17. Jeff Panzer

18. David Hoogsteen

19. Evan Trupp

20. Wes Dorey

21. Matt Frattin

22. Matt Henderson

23. Retired

24. Ben Blood

25. Adam Calder

26. Brett Hextall

27. Matt Smaby

28. Stephane Pattyn

29. Jordan Kawaguchi

30. Matt Hynkiw

31. Zane McIntyre

32. Aaron Dell

33. Clarke Saunders

34. Jean Philippe Lamoureux

35. Toby Kvalevog

You can find the all-time numbers for UND hockey on pages 183-187 of the 2019-20 UND hockey media guide. For those that are keeping track, UND head coach Brad Berry wore number 2 when he played at UND. Associate head coach Dane Jackson wore 24. Finally, Assistant Coach Karl Goehring wore 1.

Who’s not on my list, at number 9, I put Drake Caggiula on my list over Jonathan Toews. Caggiula is one of my all-time favorite UND hockey players, next to Zach Parise. During his time at UND, Caggiula was a human highlight-reel.