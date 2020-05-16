What's Your All-Time Favorite UND hockey Player By Jersey Number

During the COVID19 pandemic, there’s been a limited number of spectator sports. Last night, I watched a sprint car race from Jackson Speedway in Jackson, Minnesota that had zero fans in the stands. This is a strange time for our country.
Today, @_m1key posed this question on Twitter, who is your UND hockey player for every jersey number? Since @_m1key’s tweets are protected I wasn’t able to post his picks. However, Ryan Morelli posted this, I think you will find his picks interesting.
Who would you pick for your team?
Here’s my list of All-Time UND hockey Players
1. Karl Goehring
2. Matt Greene
3. Tucker Poolman
4. Lee Goren
5. Jason Blake
6. Nick Numenko
7. T.J. Oshie
8. Mike Commodore
9. Drake Caggiula
10. Corban Knight
11. Zach Parise
12. Retired
13. Connor Gaarder
14. Austin Poganski
15. Travis Zajac
16. Brock Boeser
17. Jeff Panzer
18. David Hoogsteen
19. Evan Trupp
20. Wes Dorey
21. Matt Frattin
22. Matt Henderson
23. Retired
24. Ben Blood
25. Adam Calder
26. Brett Hextall
27. Matt Smaby
28. Stephane Pattyn
29. Jordan Kawaguchi
30. Matt Hynkiw
31. Zane McIntyre
32. Aaron Dell
33. Clarke Saunders
34. Jean Philippe Lamoureux
35. Toby Kvalevog
You can find the all-time numbers for UND hockey on pages 183-187 of the 2019-20 UND hockey media guide. For those that are keeping track, UND head coach Brad Berry wore number 2 when he played at UND. Associate head coach Dane Jackson wore 24. Finally, Assistant Coach Karl Goehring wore 1.
Who’s not on my list, at number 9, I put Drake Caggiula on my list over Jonathan Toews. Caggiula is one of my all-time favorite UND hockey players, next to Zach Parise. During his time at UND, Caggiula was a human highlight-reel.