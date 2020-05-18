Former NFL Today host Phyllis George dies at age 70

According to the Associated Press on Saturday, former NFL Today host Phyllis George passed away at the age of 70 of a blood disorder. A native of Denton, TX, she died at the UK Albert B. Chandler Hospital Pavilion in Lexington, KY.

Known as a trailblazer in the American sports broadcasting landscape, George joined The NFL Today on CBS in 1975. She was part of the National Football League pregame show up until 1977 and again from 1980 to 1984.

George, who was Miss America in 1970, was one of two supermodels who were part of the CBS broadcasting team for the NFL in the 1970’s. The other was Jayne Kennedy of Washington, D.C.

At the time, it was very uncommon for networks to hire women in sports broadcasting roles. Former CBS Sports President Neal Pilson described the hiring of George on USA Today as “a groundbreaking decision that changed the face of sports television.”

George was praised for her enthusiasm, and her ability to connect with those she interviewed. Among them were legendary quarterbacks Joe Namath and Roger Staubach.

In addition to the NFL, George was part of the CBS Sports team for other major sporting events. Those included the Preakness Stakes, the Belmont Stakes, and the Rose Bowl.

In 1979, George displayed her outstanding singing talents while on the outstanding television program, “The Muppet Show.” George sang the song titled “Carbon Paper” with Ralph The Dog, who was voiced by the Muppets creator, Jim Henson.

From 1979 to 1998, George was married to John Y. Brown Jr. Brown the governor of Kentucky from 1979 to 1983. In addition to being in a political role, Brown bought Kentucky Fried Chicken from Harland Sanders in 1964. Brown was also very active in the sports world as he was the owner of the Kentucky Colonels of the American Basketball Association, and the Boston Celtics and Buffalo Braves of the National Basketball Association.