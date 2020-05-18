Look: Ben Roethlisberger finally shaves and gets a haircut, now looks unrecognizable

Good news, everyone: Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger no longer looks like a mountain man.

Big Ben had previously stated that he wouldn’t trim his beard or cut his hair until he was able to throw a pass again, after suffering an elbow injury which caused him to undergo surgery. And this pledge had nothing to do with the coronavirus pandemic, either, as it began in 2019.

But Roethlisberger’s hair had grown out so much that we could barely see his face, resulting in plenty of funny memes on social media.

Ben Roethlisberger’s 2019 stat line: TDs: 0

INTs: 1

Commandments: 10 pic.twitter.com/dZv2M7ztH7 — Super 70s Sports (@Super70sSports) March 21, 2020

Well, now he’s put an end to it, as he posted a video of him throwing passes to JuJu Smith-Schuster, Ryan Switzer and James Conner. Not only that, it also showed him getting a haircut.

Ben Roethlisberger has officially received a haircut and trim of his beard! 🚨 #Steelers pic.twitter.com/2FgyECA6RR — Blitzburgh (@SteelBlitzburgh) May 18, 2020

Finally!