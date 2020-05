Monday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Boxing

Juan Manuel Márquez vs. Manny Pacquiao (05/08/2004) — ESPNews, noon

Bundesliga

Matchday 26

Werder Bremen vs. Bayer 04 Leverkusen — FS2, 2:25 p.m.

College Baseball

2019 SEC Tournament

Second Round: LSU vs. Mississippi State (05/22/2019) — SEC Network, noon

College Basketball

Men’s

Duke at Boston College (12/09/2017) — ACC Network, midnight

College Football

2002 Rose Bowl

Miami (FL) vs. Nebraska (01/01/2002) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

2014 BCS National Championship

Auburn vs. Florida State (01/06/2014) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

2017 College Football Playoff

National Championship: Alabama vs. Clemson (01/09/2017) — ACC Network, 7 p.m.

2019 College Football Playoff

National Championship: Clemson vs. Alabama (01/07/2019) — ACC Network, 10 p.m.

Mississippi State at Arkansas (11/02/2019) — SEC Network, 10:30 p.m.

College Lacrosse

Women’s

2017 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

Semifinal: Penn State vs. Maryland (05/26/2017) — ESPNU, noon

Semifinal: Navy vs. Boston College (05/26/2017) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

2018 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

National Championship: Boston College vs. James Madison (05/27/2018) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Semifinal: Boston College vs. Maryland (05/25/2018) — ESPNU, 6 p.m.

2019 NCAA Division I Women’s Lacrosse Tournament

Semifinal: North Carolina vs. Boston College (05/24/2019) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

Semifinal: Northwestern vs. Maryland (05/24/2019) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Golf

Big Break Atlantis Marathon

Maiden Voyage (season premiere) — Golf Channel, 6 a.m.

Abandon Ship — Golf Channel, 7 a.m.

Castles Made of Sand — Golf Channel, 8 a.m.

Time and Tide Wait for No One — Golf Channel, 10 a.m.

Batten Down the Hatches — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Between the Devil and the Deep Blue Sea — Golf Channel, noon

Marooned — Golf Channel, 1 p.m.

Constant Bearing, Decreasing Range — Golf Channel, 2 p.m.

Come Hell or High Water — Golf Channel, 3 p.m. & 8 p.m.

Daughters of Atlas — Golf Channel, 4 p.m. & 9 p.m.

X Marks the Spot (season finale) — Golf Channel, 5 p.m. & 10 p.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Course Record With Michael Breed — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Swing Expedition with Chris Como: Tony Finau & Boyd Summerhays — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

Days and Knights with Sir Nick — CBS Sports Network, 7:30 p.m.

Golf Channel Academy: Jerry Kelly-Short Game — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

UFC Archival — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Archival — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

1970 World Series

Game 1: Baltimore Orioles at Cincinnati Reds (10/10/1970) — MLB Network, 8 a.m.

Game 3: Cincinnati Reds at Baltimore Orioles (10/13/1970) — MLB Network, 10:30 a.m.

1971 All-Star Game

National League at American League (07/13/1971) — MLB Network, 1 p.m.

1977 World Series

Game 6: Los Angeles Dodgers at New York Yankees (10/18/1977) — MLB Network, 3:30 p.m. & 10:30 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

The Making of Mr. October — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 6 p.m.

NBA

1981 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 7: Philadelphia 76ers at Boston Celtics (05/03/1981) — NBA TV, 9 a.m.

2001 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 7: Milwaukee Bucks at Philadelphia 76ers (06/03/2001) — NBA TV, 11 a.m.

2012 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 6: Miami Heat at Boston Celtics (06/09/2012) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

1988 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 6: Detroit Pistons at Boston Celtics (06/03/1988) — NBA TV, 3:30 p.m.

2008 Eastern Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics (05/18/2008) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

1998 NBA Finals

Game 6: Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz (06/14/1998) — NBA TV, 11 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

NBA Finals Film Room: 30th Anniversary of Lakers vs. Pistons — NBA TV, 9:30 p.m.

NFL

2009 NFC Wild Card Game

Green Bay Packers at Arizona Cardinals (01/10/2010) — NFL Network, midnight

Kansas City Chiefs at Denver Broncos (10/01/2018) — ESPN, 8 p.m.

San Francisco 49ers at New Orleans Saints (12/08/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 1993 Wild Card Game: Green Bay Packers at Detroit Lions (01/08/1994) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 1998 NFC Championship: Atlanta Falcons at Minnesota Vikings (01/17/1999) — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Evolution of Coaching — ESPN, 7 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

Peyton’s Places: The Lombardi Trophy — ESPN, 7:30 p.m.

Fox Football Now — FS1, 11:30 p.m.

NHL

1992 Stanley Cup Final

Game 4: Pittsburgh Penguins at Chicago Blackhawks (06/01/1992) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

1993 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Los Angeles Kings at Montreal Canadiens (06/09/1993) — NHL Network, 10 a.m.

1994 Stanley Cup Final

Game 7: Vancouver Canucks at New York Rangers (06/14/1994) — NHL Network, noon

1997 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 2: New York Rangers at Philadelphia Flyers (05/18/1997) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

1987 Stanley Cup Final

Game 2: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (05/20/1987) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

Game 7: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (05/31/1987) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

2016 Eastern Conference Final

Game 2: Tampa Bay Lightning at Pittsburgh Penguins (05/16/2016) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

2016 NHL Winter Classic

Montreal Canadiens vs. Boston Bruins (01/01/2016) — NHL Network, 11 p.m.

NHL Hat-Trick Trivia — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Road to the 2016 Winter Classic: Episode 1 — NHL Network, 9 p.m.

Road to the 2016 Winter Classic: Episode 2 — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

Soccer

2018 FIFA World Cup

Group Play: Portugal vs. Spain (06/15/2018) — FS1, 7:30 p.m.

Round of 16: France vs. Argentina (06/30/2018) — FS1, 9:30 p.m.

Fox Indoor Soccer — FS1, 7 p.m.

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7:30 p.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 8 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews/ESPN2, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 7 a.m. (new time)

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11 p.m.

Versus — TUDN, 11 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Swimming

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championships

Day 1: Semifinals & Finals — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Day 2: Semifinals & Finals — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis

The Championships Wimbledon

2003 Ladies’ Final: Serena Williams vs. Venus Williams (07/05/2003) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

1980 Gentlemen’s Final: Bjorn Borg vs. John McEnroe (07/05/1980) — NBCSN, 9:30 p.m.

1999 Gentlemen’s Final: Andre Agassi vs. Pete Sampras (07/05/1999) — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Tuesday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon