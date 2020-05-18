Tyreek Hill taking different approach to training this offseason, sets expectations high for production

Chiefs

May 18, 2020

The fastest player in the NFL is looking to find ways to improve his quickness, so, in other words — watch out, opposing defensive backs.

Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill has displayed the ability to take the top off a defense and get open no matter what coverage is thrown at him — see: fourth quarter of Super Bowl LIV — and it looks as if he’s working to become a bit more flexible.

Straight-line speed is important, but agility and flexibility are as well, allowing receivers to make swift cuts and also utilize strong body control to make seemingly-impossible grabs, well, possible.

Anyone that is into fitness knows how important it is to activate one’s glutes, if looking for lower-body strength and control. Apparently, that’s exactly what Hill is looking to do.

“I’m kind of taking a different approach this year. I’m doing yoga two times a week, so I’m getting into yoga a lot. I’ve been trying to open up my hips a little more and open up my glutes — things like that,” Hill said, according to the team’s website (via Pro Football Talk). “I’ve been feeling amazing and [I’ve] been getting out of routes even better. It’s going to be crazy. I feel like this is going to be a crazy year for me, so I’m excited.”

We expect him to put up big numbers this season, so take note — fantasy football players.

