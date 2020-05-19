Dynamo Moscow defender Roman Evgeniev tests positive for coronavirus

According to the Associated Press on Tuesday, Dynamo Moscow defender and center back Roman Evgeniev has tested positive for coronavirus. The 21 year-old from Spasskoe was one of two people within the organization to test positive. The other person was a goalkeeping coach.

Evgeniev had one assist in 12 games for Dynamo Moscow this season. It came on a goal by Sylvester Emeka Igbonu of Lagos, Nigeria in a 3-2 Dynamo Moscow loss to FC Sochi on September 22, 2019.

This was the second season that Evgeniev had played in Russia’s Premier League. He also played 18 games for Dynamo Moscow during the 2018-19 Premier League season.

Up until the coronavirus hiatus, Dynamo Moscow was in sixth place in the Russian Premier League with a record of eight wins, eight losses, and six draws for 30 points. The Russian Premier League leader at the moment is Zenit Saint Petersburg, who has 15 wins, two losses, and five draws for 50 points. Dynamo Moscow has struggled against Zenit Saint Petersburg this season as they have lost two games by a combined goal total of 5-0.

Currently there are 299, 941 cases of coronavirus in Russia and 2,837 deaths. Only the United States has more cases than Russia. The Americans have 1,569, 666 cases. However, despite having the second most cases in the world, Russia only is 19th in the world when it comes to fatalities.

At this time the Russian Premier League plans to return to action on June 21. All 16 teams had played 22 games prior to the coronavirus hiatus. Teams in the Russian Premier League play 30 games a season.

Also due to coronavirus, the playoff games to determine the teams that would be part of the 2020-21 Russian Premier League have been canceled. As it stands now, the 13th and 14th place teams in the Russian Premier League will return next season to the Premier League and do not have to play a playoff against the third and fourth place teams in the Russian First Division.