LeBron James sends fiery tweet at reporter over article framing

Few athletes are as concerned about their image than LeBron James, so when a reporter appeared to misconstrue what he once said, the Lakers star took aim at him.

ESPN’s Brian Windhorst published an article as a reaction to ESPN’s “The Last Dance,” the purpose of which was to be topical, as everyone had been talking about Michael Jordan.

As such, the article referenced a comment from James about MJ, specifically one he made on Uninterrupted’s YouTube Channel on Monday. The thing about it is that James didn’t feel Windhorst’s framing of one of his quotes was accurate, and he made sure to let the ESPN reporter know about it.

Here’s what James said:

“Me personally, the way I play the game, team first, I feel like my best assets work perfectly with Mike,” James said. “Mike is an assassin. When it comes to playing the game of basketball, scoring the way he scored the ball, my ability to pass, my ability to read the game plays and plays and plays in advance.”

And what James had to say about how Windhorst framed that quote:

No I didn’t say I envisioned MJ as a teammate not an adversary. A question was asked “Do I think I could have been a teammate of his and compliment his game”. I love the greats and would have loved to play with them all during their runs because I a historian of the game but https://t.co/PxCv4EBydM — LeBron James (@KingJames) May 19, 2020

Oof. It’s interesting because Windhorst has always been in James’ inner circle.