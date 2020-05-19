Masters 2020 Golf New Dates, Schedule, and Teams

Live Stream

By May 19, 2020

The 84th Masters tournament golf will be held in the month of November this year. This list of players that have been invited has already been announced. The tournament will be making its comeback at the amazing Augusta National golf course that is located in Georgia, America. Tiger will make his comeback in the Augusta Masters. The Augusta Masters was earlier scheduled in the month of April but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was shifted to November.

Golf channel’s Will Grey who is the spokesperson for the Augusta National Golf Club said that “the field has been finalized for the intended 2020 Masters.” Ninety-six players have been invited to play in the tournament, up from 87 players in 2019.

Qualifying to the Augusta Masters

According to the official World Golf Ranking, the top 50 players are able to qualify for the invitational tournament. And the cutoff comes just a couple of weeks before the championship.  Due to the tournament that’s postponed the Augusta masters will send invitations to those in the current OWGR top 50 rankings.

These rankings were frozen since the 17th of March earlier this year. Because of the freezing of the rankings, four players making it to the Master are Graeme McDowell, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Those players who have won the PGA tournament during the summer or the fall will not be invited for the 2020 Augusta Masters.

The restrictions will also be applicable to the other Masters qualifying avenues, including the players who have finished in the top four positions at the PGA tournament or the U.S.Open or even reaching the tour championship. Rather those players will be earning a bid in the most elusive Golf tournament next year in 2021.

INVITEES

COUNTRY

QUALIFICATION

An, Byeong Hun

Korea

18,19

# Ancer, Abraham

Mexico

17,18,19

#* Augenstein, John

United States

7-B

# Bezuidenhout, Christiaan

South Africa

19

Cabrera, Angel

Argentina

1

Cabrera Bello, Rafael

Spain

18,19

Cantlay, Patrick

United States

12,15,16,17,18,19

Casey, Paul

England

17,18,19

# Champ, Cameron

United States

16

Conners, Corey

Canada

17

Couples, Fred

United States

1

Day, Jason

Australia

4,12,18

DeChambeau, Bryson

United States

17,18,19

# Duncan, Tyler

United States

16

Finau, Tony

United States

12,14,17,18,19

Fitzpatrick, Matthew

England

18,19

Fleetwood, Tommy

England

14,17,18,19

Fowler, Rickie

United States

12,17,18,19

Frittelli, Dylan

South Africa

16

#* Gallegos, Abel

Argentina

10

Garcia, Sergio

Spain

1,18,19

Glover, Lucas

United States

17

# Griffin, Lanto

United States

16

Hadwin, Adam

Canada

18

Harding, Justin

South Africa

12

Hatton, Tyrrell

England

16,18,19

# Homa, Max

United States

16

Horschel, Billy

United States

18,19

Howell III, Charles

United States

17

# Im, Sungjae

Korea

16,17,18,19

Imahira, Shugo

Japan

18,19

Immelman, Trevor

South Africa

1

# Janewattananond, Jazz

Thailand

18,19

Johnson, Dustin

United States

2,12,15,17,18,19

Johnson, Zach

United States

1,3

# Kang, Sung

Korea

16

Kim, Si Woo

Korea

5

Kisner, Kevin

United States

17,18,19

Koepka, Brooks

United States

2,4,12,13,14,16,17,18,19

# Kokrak, Jason

United States

17

Kuchar, Matt

United States

12,17,18,19

Landry, Andrew

United States

16

Langer, Bernhard

Germany

1

# Lashley, Nate

United States

16

Leishman, Marc

Australia

16,17,18,19

* Lin, Yuxin

China

9

Lowry, Shane

Ireland

3,18,19

Lyle, Sandy

Scotland

1

Matsuyama, Hideki

Japan

17,18,19

McDowell, Graeme

Northern Ireland

19

McIlroy, Rory

Northern Ireland

5,16,17,18,19

#* Michel, Lukas

Australia

11

Mickelson, Phil

United States

1

Mize, Larry

United States

1

Molinari, Francesco

Italy

3,12,18,19

# Morikawa, Collin

United States

19

# Munoz, Sebastian

Colombia

16

Na, Kevin

United States

16,18,19

Niemann, Joaquin

Chile

16

#* Ogletree, Andy

United States

7-A

Olazabal, Jose Maria

Spain

1

Oosthuizen, Louis

South Africa

17,18,19

# Pan, C.T.

Chinese Taipei

16

# Perez, Victor

France

18,19

# Poston, J.T.

United States

16

Poulter, Ian

England

12,18

# Putnam, Andrew

United States

18

Rahm, Jon

Spain

12,13,17,18,19

Reavie, Chez

United States

13,16,17,18,19

Reed, Patrick

United States

1,16,17,18,19

Rose, Justin

England

13,17,18,19

Schauffele, Xander

United States

12,13,17,18,19

# Scheffler, Scottie

United States

19

Schwartzel, Charl

South Africa

1

Scott, Adam

Australia

1,16,17,18,19

Simpson, Webb

United States

5,12,16,17,18,19

Singh, Vijay

Fiji

1

Smith, Cameron

Australia

16,19

Snedeker, Brandt

United States

17,18,19

Spieth, Jordan

United States

1,2,3,15,18

Stenson, Henrik

Sweden

3,18,19,

#* Sugrue, James

Ireland

8

# Taylor, Nick

Canada

16

Thomas, Justin

United States

4,12,16,17,18,19

Todd, Brendon

United States

16

# van Rooyen, Erik

South Africa

18,19

Walker, Jimmy

United States

4

Wallace, Matt

England

15,18,19

Watson, Bubba

United States

1,12,18

Weir, Mike

Canada

1

Westwood, Lee

England

14,19

Wiesberger, Bernd

Austria

18,19

Willett, Danny

England

1,18,19

# Wolff, Matthew

United States

16

Woodland, Gary

United States

2,17,18,19

Woods, Tiger

United States

1,16,18,19

Previous winners

Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr. Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O’Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller

