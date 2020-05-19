Masters 2020 Golf New Dates, Schedule, and Teams

The 84th Masters tournament golf will be held in the month of November this year. This list of players that have been invited has already been announced. The tournament will be making its comeback at the amazing Augusta National golf course that is located in Georgia, America. Tiger will make his comeback in the Augusta Masters. The Augusta Masters was earlier scheduled in the month of April but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was shifted to November.
Golf channel’s Will Grey who is the spokesperson for the Augusta National Golf Club said that “the field has been finalized for the intended 2020 Masters.” Ninety-six players have been invited to play in the tournament, up from 87 players in 2019.
Qualifying to the Augusta Masters
According to theofficial World Golf Ranking, the top 50 players are able to qualify for the invitational tournament. And the cutoff comes just a couple of weeks before the championship. Due to the tournament that’s postponed the Augusta masters will send invitations to those in the current OWGR top 50 rankings.
These rankings were frozen since the 17th of March earlier this year. Because of the freezing of the rankings, four players making it to the Master are Graeme McDowell, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Those players who have won the PGA tournament during the summer or the fall will not be invited for the 2020 Augusta Masters.
The restrictions will also be applicable to the other Masters qualifying avenues, including the players who have finished in the top four positions at the PGA tournament or the U.S.Open or even reaching the tour championship. Rather those players will be earning a bid in the most elusive Golf tournament next year in 2021.
INVITEES
COUNTRY
QUALIFICATION
An, Byeong Hun
Korea
18,19
# Ancer, Abraham
Mexico
17,18,19
#* Augenstein, John
United States
7-B
# Bezuidenhout, Christiaan
South Africa
19
Cabrera, Angel
Argentina
1
Cabrera Bello, Rafael
Spain
18,19
Cantlay, Patrick
United States
12,15,16,17,18,19
Casey, Paul
England
17,18,19
# Champ, Cameron
United States
16
Conners, Corey
Canada
17
Couples, Fred
United States
1
Day, Jason
Australia
4,12,18
DeChambeau, Bryson
United States
17,18,19
# Duncan, Tyler
United States
16
Finau, Tony
United States
12,14,17,18,19
Fitzpatrick, Matthew
England
18,19
Fleetwood, Tommy
England
14,17,18,19
Fowler, Rickie
United States
12,17,18,19
Frittelli, Dylan
South Africa
16
#* Gallegos, Abel
Argentina
10
Garcia, Sergio
Spain
1,18,19
Glover, Lucas
United States
17
# Griffin, Lanto
United States
16
Hadwin, Adam
Canada
18
Harding, Justin
South Africa
12
Hatton, Tyrrell
England
16,18,19
# Homa, Max
United States
16
Horschel, Billy
United States
18,19
Howell III, Charles
United States
17
# Im, Sungjae
Korea
16,17,18,19
Imahira, Shugo
Japan
18,19
Immelman, Trevor
South Africa
1
# Janewattananond, Jazz
Thailand
18,19
Johnson, Dustin
United States
2,12,15,17,18,19
Johnson, Zach
United States
1,3
# Kang, Sung
Korea
16
Kim, Si Woo
Korea
5
Kisner, Kevin
United States
17,18,19
Koepka, Brooks
United States
2,4,12,13,14,16,17,18,19
# Kokrak, Jason
United States
17
Kuchar, Matt
United States
12,17,18,19
Landry, Andrew
United States
16
Langer, Bernhard
Germany
1
# Lashley, Nate
United States
16
Leishman, Marc
Australia
16,17,18,19
* Lin, Yuxin
China
9
Lowry, Shane
Ireland
3,18,19
Lyle, Sandy
Scotland
1
Matsuyama, Hideki
Japan
17,18,19
McDowell, Graeme
Northern Ireland
19
McIlroy, Rory
Northern Ireland
5,16,17,18,19
#* Michel, Lukas
Australia
11
Mickelson, Phil
United States
1
Mize, Larry
United States
1
Molinari, Francesco
Italy
3,12,18,19
# Morikawa, Collin
United States
19
# Munoz, Sebastian
Colombia
16
Na, Kevin
United States
16,18,19
Niemann, Joaquin
Chile
16
#* Ogletree, Andy
United States
7-A
Olazabal, Jose Maria
Spain
1
Oosthuizen, Louis
South Africa
17,18,19
# Pan, C.T.
Chinese Taipei
16
# Perez, Victor
France
18,19
# Poston, J.T.
United States
16
Poulter, Ian
England
12,18
# Putnam, Andrew
United States
18
Rahm, Jon
Spain
12,13,17,18,19
Reavie, Chez
United States
13,16,17,18,19
Reed, Patrick
United States
1,16,17,18,19
Rose, Justin
England
13,17,18,19
Schauffele, Xander
United States
12,13,17,18,19
# Scheffler, Scottie
United States
19
Schwartzel, Charl
South Africa
1
Scott, Adam
Australia
1,16,17,18,19
Simpson, Webb
United States
5,12,16,17,18,19
Singh, Vijay
Fiji
1
Smith, Cameron
Australia
16,19
Snedeker, Brandt
United States
17,18,19
Spieth, Jordan
United States
1,2,3,15,18
Stenson, Henrik
Sweden
3,18,19,
#* Sugrue, James
Ireland
8
# Taylor, Nick
Canada
16
Thomas, Justin
United States
4,12,16,17,18,19
Todd, Brendon
United States
16
# van Rooyen, Erik
South Africa
18,19
Walker, Jimmy
United States
4
Wallace, Matt
England
15,18,19
Watson, Bubba
United States
1,12,18
Weir, Mike
Canada
1
Westwood, Lee
England
14,19
Wiesberger, Bernd
Austria
18,19
Willett, Danny
England
1,18,19
# Wolff, Matthew
United States
16
Woodland, Gary
United States
2,17,18,19
Woods, Tiger
United States
1,16,18,19
Previous winners
Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr. Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O’Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller