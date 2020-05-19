Masters 2020 Golf New Dates, Schedule, and Teams

The 84th Masters tournament golf will be held in the month of November this year. This list of players that have been invited has already been announced. The tournament will be making its comeback at the amazing Augusta National golf course that is located in Georgia, America. Tiger will make his comeback in the Augusta Masters. The Augusta Masters was earlier scheduled in the month of April but due to the coronavirus pandemic, the tournament was shifted to November.

Golf channel’s Will Grey who is the spokesperson for the Augusta National Golf Club said that “the field has been finalized for the intended 2020 Masters.” Ninety-six players have been invited to play in the tournament, up from 87 players in 2019.

Qualifying to the Augusta Masters

According to the official World Golf Ranking, the top 50 players are able to qualify for the invitational tournament. And the cutoff comes just a couple of weeks before the championship. Due to the tournament that’s postponed the Augusta masters will send invitations to those in the current OWGR top 50 rankings.

These rankings were frozen since the 17th of March earlier this year. Because of the freezing of the rankings, four players making it to the Master are Graeme McDowell, Collin Morikawa, Scottie Scheffler, and Christiaan Bezuidenhout. Those players who have won the PGA tournament during the summer or the fall will not be invited for the 2020 Augusta Masters.

The restrictions will also be applicable to the other Masters qualifying avenues, including the players who have finished in the top four positions at the PGA tournament or the U.S.Open or even reaching the tour championship. Rather those players will be earning a bid in the most elusive Golf tournament next year in 2021.



INVITEES COUNTRY QUALIFICATION An, Byeong Hun Korea 18,19 # Ancer, Abraham Mexico 17,18,19 #* Augenstein, John United States 7-B # Bezuidenhout, Christiaan South Africa 19 Cabrera, Angel Argentina 1 Cabrera Bello, Rafael Spain 18,19 Cantlay, Patrick United States 12,15,16,17,18,19 Casey, Paul England 17,18,19 # Champ, Cameron United States 16 Conners, Corey Canada 17 Couples, Fred United States 1 Day, Jason Australia 4,12,18 DeChambeau, Bryson United States 17,18,19 # Duncan, Tyler United States 16 Finau, Tony United States 12,14,17,18,19 Fitzpatrick, Matthew England 18,19 Fleetwood, Tommy England 14,17,18,19 Fowler, Rickie United States 12,17,18,19 Frittelli, Dylan South Africa 16 #* Gallegos, Abel Argentina 10 Garcia, Sergio Spain 1,18,19 Glover, Lucas United States 17 # Griffin, Lanto United States 16 Hadwin, Adam Canada 18 Harding, Justin South Africa 12 Hatton, Tyrrell England 16,18,19 # Homa, Max United States 16 Horschel, Billy United States 18,19 Howell III, Charles United States 17 # Im, Sungjae Korea 16,17,18,19 Imahira, Shugo Japan 18,19 Immelman, Trevor South Africa 1 # Janewattananond, Jazz Thailand 18,19 Johnson, Dustin United States 2,12,15,17,18,19 Johnson, Zach United States 1,3 # Kang, Sung Korea 16 Kim, Si Woo Korea 5 Kisner, Kevin United States 17,18,19 Koepka, Brooks United States 2,4,12,13,14,16,17,18,19 # Kokrak, Jason United States 17 Kuchar, Matt United States 12,17,18,19 Landry, Andrew United States 16 Langer, Bernhard Germany 1 # Lashley, Nate United States 16 Leishman, Marc Australia 16,17,18,19 * Lin, Yuxin China 9 Lowry, Shane Ireland 3,18,19 Lyle, Sandy Scotland 1 Matsuyama, Hideki Japan 17,18,19 McDowell, Graeme Northern Ireland 19 McIlroy, Rory Northern Ireland 5,16,17,18,19 #* Michel, Lukas Australia 11 Mickelson, Phil United States 1 Mize, Larry United States 1 Molinari, Francesco Italy 3,12,18,19 # Morikawa, Collin United States 19 # Munoz, Sebastian Colombia 16 Na, Kevin United States 16,18,19 Niemann, Joaquin Chile 16 #* Ogletree, Andy United States 7-A Olazabal, Jose Maria Spain 1 Oosthuizen, Louis South Africa 17,18,19 # Pan, C.T. Chinese Taipei 16 # Perez, Victor France 18,19 # Poston, J.T. United States 16 Poulter, Ian England 12,18 # Putnam, Andrew United States 18 Rahm, Jon Spain 12,13,17,18,19 Reavie, Chez United States 13,16,17,18,19 Reed, Patrick United States 1,16,17,18,19 Rose, Justin England 13,17,18,19 Schauffele, Xander United States 12,13,17,18,19 # Scheffler, Scottie United States 19 Schwartzel, Charl South Africa 1 Scott, Adam Australia 1,16,17,18,19 Simpson, Webb United States 5,12,16,17,18,19 Singh, Vijay Fiji 1 Smith, Cameron Australia 16,19 Snedeker, Brandt United States 17,18,19 Spieth, Jordan United States 1,2,3,15,18 Stenson, Henrik Sweden 3,18,19, #* Sugrue, James Ireland 8 # Taylor, Nick Canada 16 Thomas, Justin United States 4,12,16,17,18,19 Todd, Brendon United States 16 # van Rooyen, Erik South Africa 18,19 Walker, Jimmy United States 4 Wallace, Matt England 15,18,19 Watson, Bubba United States 1,12,18 Weir, Mike Canada 1 Westwood, Lee England 14,19 Wiesberger, Bernd Austria 18,19 Willett, Danny England 1,18,19 # Wolff, Matthew United States 16 Woodland, Gary United States 2,17,18,19 Woods, Tiger United States 1,16,18,19

Previous winners

Tommy Aaron, Jack Burke Jr. Charles Coody, Ben Crenshaw, Nick Faldo, Raymond Floyd, Bob Goalby, Jack Nicklaus, Mark O’Meara, Gary Player, Craig Stadler, Tom Watson, Ian Woosnam, Fuzzy Zoeller