MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - May 19/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.
Stream live sports and ESPN originals on ESPN+ for only $4.99 a month. Start your 7-day free trial today!
Canadians – get a free trial of the home of Bellator, NFL & more, DAZN, right here!
(click here for details on all upcoming UFC fight cards)
UFC
Tyron Woodley (19-4-1) vs Gilbert Burns (18-3) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30th
Women’s Featherweight Championship: Amanda Nunes (19-4) vs Felicia Spencer (8-1) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th
Jussier Formiga (23-7) vs Alex Perez (23-5) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th
Ian Heinisch (13-3) vs Gerald Meerschaert (31-12) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th
Devin Clark (11-4) vs Alonzo Menifield (9-0) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th
Maki Pitolo (12-5) vs Charles Byrd (10-6) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th
Mariya Agapova (8-1) vs Melissa Gato (6-0-2) – UFC Fight Night 177 – Jun 13th
Aspen Ladd (9-1) vs Sara McMann (12-5) – UFC on ESPN 11 – Jun 27th
(The MMA Manifesto is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by advertising and linking to amazon.com)