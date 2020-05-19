Photos of Tom Brady working out with new Bucs teammates surface

Tom Brady may not have been able to work out in a park awhile back, resulting in him getting escorted out of it, but a lot has changed in the past few weeks, and Florida has been relaxing its restrictions.

As such, Brady made sure to waste no time in hitting the field with his new Bucs teammates, now that he can do so. It’s such a challenge to play quarterback for a new team and pick up on the offensive scheme, so Brady has his work cut out for him.

He hit the field on Tuesday to work out with some of his new teammates, and the Tampa Bay Times was able to obtain some photos of it.

Tom Brady worked out with some of his new #Bucs' teammates this morning. Mike Evans, O.J. Howard, Cam Brate and Blaine Gabbert were among those there, per @NFLSTROUD. Photos via @TB_Times: pic.twitter.com/MuV42vwdWT — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 19, 2020

We can’t wait for training camp — whenever it is.