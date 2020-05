Wednesday's Viewing Picks

All Times Eastern

Baseball

Korean Baseball Organization

LG Lions at Samsung Lions — ESPN2, 5:25 a.m.

Boxing

The Fight of the Millennium: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Félix Trinidad (09/18/1999) — ESPN2, 7 p.m.

Redemption: Oscar De La Hoya vs. Shane Mosley II (09/13/2003) — ESPN2, 8 p.m.

The 25th Round Begins: Manny Pacquiao vs. Juan Manuel Márquez III (11/12/2011) — ESPN2, 9 p.m.

The Super Fight: Marvin Hagler vs. Sugar Ray Leonard (04/06/1987) — ESPN2, 10 p.m.

José Luis Castillo vs. Floyd Mayweather Jr. (04/20/2002) — ESPN2, 11 p.m.

College Baseball

2005 College World Series

Final, Game 2: Florida vs. Texas (06/26/2005) — ESPNU, 9 a.m.

2019 SEC Tournament

Semifinal: Georgia vs. Mississippi (05/25/2019) — SEC Network, noon

College Basketball

Men’s

1997 Great Alaska Shootout

Championship: North Carolina vs. Purdue (11/29/1997) — ACC Network, 2 p.m.

Duke at Georgia Tech (02/07/1996) — ACC Network, 10 a.m. & 10 p.m.

Florida State at Wake Forest (01/25/1997) — ACC Network, noon

Louisville at North Carolina-Charlotte (02/15/1996) — ACC Network, 4 p.m.

Duke at Maryland (02/28/1996) — ACC Network, 6 p.m.

UConn at Syracuse (02/17/1997) — ACC Network, 8 p.m.

College Football

Mississippi State at Texas A&M (10/26/2019) — SEC Network, 9 a.m.

BYU at Utah (09/16/2012) — Pac-12 Networks, 7 p.m.

Utah at Oregon (09/27/2015) — Pac-12 Networks, 8 p.m.

College Softball

2019 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 1: UCLA vs. Oklahoma (06/03/2019) — ESPNU, 2 p.m.

Game 10: Alabama vs. Arizona (06/01/2019) — ESPNU, 4 p.m.

Game 11: Washington vs. UCLA (06/02/2019) — ESPNU, 8 p.m.

2013 Women’s College World Series

Finals, Game 1: Oklahoma vs. Tennessee (06/03/2013) — ESPNU, 10 p.m.

Golf

PGA Tour

2006 Buick Invitational

Final Round (01/29/2006) — CBS Sports Network, 10 a.m.

PGA Tour

2017 Pebble Beach National Pro-Am

Final Round (02/12/2017) — CBS Sports Network, 11 a.m.

2012 Ryder Cup

Final Day: Singles Matches (09/30/2012) — Golf Channel, 11 a.m.

Morning Drive — Golf Channel, 9 a.m.

Golf Central — Golf Channel, 6 p.m.

Faldo Formula-Mind. Body. Swing. — Golf Channel, 6:30 p.m.

Chronicles of a Champion Golfer: Tiger Woods — Golf Channel, 7 p.m.

PGA Tour: The CUT — Golf Channel, 7:30 p.m.

Tiger Woods-Chasing History — Golf Channel, 8 p.m.

Hockey

2019 IIHF World U18 Championship

Bronze Medal Game: Canada vs. United States (04/28/2019) — NHL Network, midnight

Miscellaneous

World’s Strongest Man: 1986 — CBS Sports Network, 7 p.m.

Mixed Martial Arts

Bellator 208

Fedor vs. Sonnen (10/13/2018) — CBS Sports Network, 8 p.m.

Bellator 214

Fedor vs. Bader (01/26/2019) — CBS Sports Network, 10 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: UFC Welterweights — ESPNews, 8 p.m.

UFC Unleashed: Team AKA — ESPNews, 9 p.m.

MLB

1978 National League Championship Series

Game 4: Philadelphia Phillies at Los Angeles Dodgers (10/07/1978) — MLB Network, noon & 11:30 p.m.

1997 American League Championship Series

Game 3: Baltimore Orioles at Cleveland Indians (10/11/1997) — MLB Network, 3 p.m.

2004 National League Championship Series

Game 5: St. Louis Cardinals at Houston Astros (10/18/2004) — MLB Network, 7 p.m.

2005 American League Championship Series

Game 2: Anaheim Angels at Chicago White Sox (10/12/2005) — MLB Network, 9 p.m.

MLB Tonight — MLB Network, 6 p.m.

NASCAR

NASCAR Xfinity Series

Toyota 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Race — FS1, noon

NASCAR Cup Series

Toyota 500, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, SC

Race — FS1, 6 p.m.

NASCAR Race Hub — FS1, 5 p.m.

NBA

2009 Eastern Conference Finals

Game 2: Orlando Magic at Cleveland Cavaliers (05/22/2009) — NBA TV, 8:30 a.m.

2011 Western Conference Finals

Game 1: Oklahoma City Thunder at Dallas Mavericks (05/17/2011) — NBA TV, 10:30 a.m.

2016 Western Conference Finals

Game 6: Golden State Warriors at Oklahoma City Thunder (05/28/2016) — NBA TV, 1 p.m.

2019 NBA Finals

Game 6: Toronto Raptors at Golden State Warriors (06/13/2019) — NBA TV, 3 p.m.

1995 Western Conference Semifinals

Game 7: Houston Rockets at Phoenix Suns (05/20/1995) — NBA TV, 6 p.m.

1998 NBA Finals

Game 6: The Movie-Chicago Bulls at Utah Jazz (06/14/1998) — ESPN, 9 p.m.

The Jump — ESPN, 3 p.m.

NBA GameTime — NBA TV, 8 p.m.

#NBATogether with Ernie Johnson: Doc Rivers — NBA TV, 8:30 p.m.

NFL

Baltimore Ravens at Pittsburgh Steelers (10/06/2019) — NFL Network, 8 p.m.

Good Morning Football — NFL Network, 7 a.m.

Football Flex — NBCSN, 11 a.m.

NFL Now — NFL Network, 1 p.m.

NFL Live — ESPN, 2 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: Super Bowl XXXVI: New England Patriots vs. St. Louis Rams (02/03/2002) — NFL Network, 4 p.m.

NFL’s Greatest Games: 2002 NFC Wild Card Game: New York Giants at San Francisco 49ers (01/05/2003) — NFL Network, 5:30 p.m.

NFL Total Access — NFL Network, 7 p.m.

NHL

2016 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: Pittsburgh Penguins at San Jose Sharks (06/12/2018) — NHL Network, noon

2007 Western Conference Final

Game 6: Anaheim Ducks at Detroit Red Wings (05/20/2007) — NHL Network, 2 p.m.

2003 Stanley Cup Final

Game 6: New Jersey Devils at Anaheim Ducks (06/07/2003) — NHL Network, 4 p.m.

2007 Western Conference Quarterfinals

Game 1: Dallas Stars at Vancouver Canucks (04/11/2007) — NBCSN, 5:30 p.m.

2007 Stanley Cup Final

Game 5: Ottawa Senators at Anaheim Ducks (06/06/2007) — NHL Network, 6 p.m.

1987 Stanley Cup Final

Game 2: Philadelphia Flyers at Edmonton Oilers (05/20/1987) — NHL Network, 8 p.m.

Atlanta Thrashers at Pittsburgh Penguins (12/28/2010) — NHL Network, 8 a.m.

Minnesota Wild at Pittsburgh Penguins (10/12/2019) — NHL Network, 10 p.m.

#HockeyAtHome; Meet & Greet — NBCSN, 5 p.m.

Soccer

The Keys & Gray Show — beIN Sports, 7 a.m.

Línea de Cuatro — TUDN, 9 p.m.

Sports News & Talk

Boomer & Gio — CBS Sports Network, 6 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPNews, 6 a.m.

Get Up — ESPN, 8 a.m.

Golic & Wingo — ESPN2, 8:30 a.m.

The Dan Patrick Show — B/R Live/YouTube, 9 a.m.

The Dan Le Batard Show With Stugotz — ESPNews, 10 a.m.

BYU Sports Nation — BYUtv, noon

The Jim Rome Show — CBS Sports Network, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, noon

Lunch Talk Live — NBCSN, noon

The Rich Eisen Show — YouTube, noon

SportsCenter — ESPN, 1 p.m.

The Rich Eisen Show — NBCSN, 1 p.m.

Tiki & Tierney — CBS Sports Network, 3 p.m.

The Will Cain Show (The Final Days) — ESPNews, 3 p.m.

The Paul Finebaum Show — SEC Network, 3 p.m.

Jalen & Jacoby — ESPN, 4 p.m.

Highly Questionable — ESPN, 4:20 p.m.

Around the Horn — ESPN, 4:40 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 5 p.m.

Time to Schein — CBS Sports Network, 6 p.m.

SportsCenter — ESPN, 6 p.m.

Sports Burst — beIN Sports, 7 p.m.

The Last Dance: Episode X — ESPN, 8 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 8:45 p.m.

Sport Today — BBC World News, 9:45 p.m.

SEC For Now — SEC Network, 10 p.m.

Contacto Deportivo — TUDN, 10 p.m.

SportsCenter at Night With Scott Van Pelt — ESPN, 11:30 p.m.

Titulares y Más — Telemundo, midnight

Contacto Deportivo — Univision/TUDN, midnight

Swimming

2019 FINA World Aquatics Championship

Day 5: Semifinals & Finals (07/25/2019) — Olympic Channel, 8 p.m.

Day 6: Semifinals & Finals (07/26/2019) — Olympic Channel, 10 p.m.

Tennis

French Open

2006 Men’s Final: Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer (06/11/2006) — NBCSN, 7 p.m.

2011 Men’s Final: Rafael Nadal vs. Robin Söderling (06/06/2011) — NBCSN, 10 p.m.

2005 Men’s Finals: Rafael Nadal vs. Mariano Puerta (06/05/205) — NBCSN, 12:30 a.m. (Thursday)

Tennis Channel Live — Tennis Channel, noon