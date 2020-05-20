Jared Dudley believes NBA's long layoff due to coronavirus 'hurts older teams'

It’s been said that the NBA season’s layoff will benefit older players, allowing them to get their bodies right for the playoffs, but one of the league’s veterans doesn’t see it that way.
Jared Dudley and his Lakers team are the third-oldest squad (in terms of average player age, at 29.1) in the NBA, but they’re also the current odds-on favorite to win the NBA championship. Having LeBron James playing at an MVP level certainly is a big reason for that, as is the fact that they’re the No. 1 team in the Western Conference.
And even though James knows how to keep in shape and make sure his body’s right, Dudley is aware that most veterans can’t just flip a switch and be ready to play. In fact, he shared his thoughts about why the league’s more veteran teams are at a a disadvantage, should the 2019-20 season resume in the future.
He may be right, as we’ve never really seen an NBA season play out this way, so maybe the younger teams will have an advantage in the playoffs. It’s interesting that the three of the four oldest teams — Bucks, Lakers and Clippers — have the three best records.