Quarantine Theater: Episode XI

(With combat sports only starting to re-emerge and very slowly rolling back out, you’re still mostly stuck inside, we’re still mostly stuck inside, let’s watch some fun fight stuff on YouTube.)

Another highlight video, but this is one of my favorites: This is MMA. Courtesy of the good folks at TheMVZone.

SBNation gives the Deep Rewind treatment to the most shocking upset in boxing history, you know it, Tyson vs. Buster.

SBNation’s Jon Bois and Chapo Trap House’s Felix Biederman teamed up to produce a YouTube series entitled Fighting in the Age of Loneliness, this is Part I.