Ravens make plans for re-opening based on training camp timeline...

The team’s non-football personnel (those who do not need to interact with players to perform their job) will be separated from the team completely. That means no more shared meals in the dining room, etc.

These restrictions won’t just be in place at the start of the year. Cass said he expects the team will encourage all employees who do not need to be at the Under Armour Performance Center to work remotely throughout the entire 2020 season.

What’s going to make training camp, and a season, possible is improved and more widespread testing. Cass said he’s more confident today than a month ago that testing will be plentiful and effective enough.

“We believe by the time of training camp, we’ll be able to test players and coaches, and those who meet together a lot, multiple times a week and be able to get results fairly quickly,” Cass said.

Cass stressed that the team’s top priority is the safety of its players, coaches, staff and everyone else that enters the building. In order to have a safer building, everybody has to do their part outside of it to lower the chances of asymptomatically bringing the disease inside.

“The one thing that I’m confident of is that unless we and the Players Association and the league believe we can do this safely, I don’t think we’ll do it. I just have confidence that we can make this work,” Cass said.

The Ravens expect they will be able to hold training camp at the Under Armour Performance Center, but Cass said “things would have to improve dramatically for us to even think about [having fans] at this point.”

For now, the Ravens and the NFL will look toward the German soccer league, Bundesliga, as an example to learn from, as well as Major League Baseball if/when it launches its season. The Under Armour Performance Center was closed about two months ago and there’s still two months until training camp would open. A lot will change between now and then.