Aaron Donald not in favor of playing games without fans in stands

Rams All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald is one of the most explosive players the NFL has ever seen, and he’s been known to dominate in the trenches, no matter how many offensive linemen are in his way.

Double-teams, even triple-teams are no problem for Donald, who’s been able to make big plays such as tackles for a loss and sacks consistently throughout his career. And he’s busted out some good celebrations at times afterward.

The crowd noise and support from fans are a big part of his game, and he doesn’t want to give that up, with the NFL discussing the possibility of playing games without fans in stands, in closed stadiums.

“You need fans to play a game,” Donald said, via ESPN’s Lindsey Thiry. “I don’t see how you could play a game without no fans. I feel like that takes out the excitement and the fun out of the game … I feel like the fans is what pick you up. The fans is what makes the games exciting.

“The fans will give you that extra juice when you’re tired and fatigued, when you make that big play and you hear 80,000 fans going crazy. That just pumps you up.”

Donald is right, as the game would feel a bit stale, but if that’s what it takes for everyone to stay safe, then that’s what needs to happen.