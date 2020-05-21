Coronavirus outbreak among construction workers at the University of Alabama football stadium

According to Chris Bengel of CBS Sports on Wednesday, there is now a coronavirus outbreak among construction workers who have been renovating Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The stadium’s primary tenants are the University of Alabama Crimson Tide football team of the National Collegiate Athletic Association.

At least 10 people have coronavirus. The pandemic continues to hit the United States especially hard, especially in work environments where social distancing is difficult.

According to Joseph Goodman and Michael Casagrande of al.com, there is a possibility that more than 10 people have been affected. Another concern raised by Goodman and Casagrande is the fact that the majority of workers were not wearing masks.

The general contractor for the renovation has been Caddell Construction, which is based in Montgomery, AL. There was no construction this past weekend as there was a deep cleaning at the stadium. However, construction resumed on Monday.

Bryant-Denny Stadium was built in 1928 and opened on September 28, 1929. There have been expansions over the years in 1937, 1950, 1961, 1966, 1988, 1998, 2006, and 2010. The 2020 construction was to cost $92.5 million. The stadium is expected to have better circulation, and video scoreboards that are 60% larger than they were before. There are also plans to have more restrooms, concessions, televisions for the student entrance on the southwest side, and two large stair towers for the suites and club levels on the west side.

Surprisingly with all of these renovations at Bryant-Denny Stadium taking place, the capacity of the stadium will be smaller. The stadium currently holds 101, 821.

Bryant-Denny Stadium is not the only stadium in the United States where there is a coronavirus outbreak among construction workers. A total of 16 construction workers got coronavirus while building Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. That stadium is expected to be completed by July and host the Las Vegas Raiders of the National Football League.

There are currently 13,119 cases of coronavirus in the state of Alabama alone. There have also been 529 deaths.