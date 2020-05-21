Combat

Fight of the Day: Humberto Gonzalez vs. Saman Sarjaturong

Fight of the Day: Humberto Gonzalez vs. Saman Sarjaturong

Combat

Fight of the Day: Humberto Gonzalez vs. Saman Sarjaturong

By May 21, 2020

By |

 

Date: July 15, 1994
Card:
Championship(s): WBC/IBF World Junior Flyweight Championships (Gonzalez)
Venue: Great Western Forum
Location: Inglewood, California

 

Combat, MMA, Undercard Superstar

Recent News

From The Web

More Sports

More Combat
Home