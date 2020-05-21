Former Chargers RB Melvin Gordon takes a shot at team's coaching staff

The majority of this past year featured a number of tense discussions between Melvin Gordon and the Charges organization, but that chapter is finally behind them, as he signed with the Broncos in free agency roughly two months ago.

Gordon was drafted by the Chargers, and he appeared to be led to believe that he’d be their running back of the future, and that they’d take care of him, in the form of a long-term contract extension, after he played out his rookie deal. But that never matriculated, and with contract talks at a stalemate, Gordon chose to hold out during the beginning of last season, which proved to be an unwise decision.

But that’s all in the past, as Gordon has signed with the Broncos, starting a new chapter in his NFL career. That didn’t stop him from taking a shot at the Chargers coaching staff, essentially calling their offensive scheme simplistic, during an appearance on the “Rapsheet and Friends” podcast.

“It really didn’t play out to my strengths, especially the first couple years there,” Gordon said, as transcribed by NFL Media’s Kevin Patra. “I kind of just had to adjust and make it work. It kind of wasn’t a system built for me. But I feel like Denver kinda runs my style of football, and I think it’s a great fit.

“They run a lot of inside zones, and that’s what I did a lot at Wisconsin. It’s going to really help me get back in the feel of what I do best. I’m an inside-zone runner.”

Shots fired! We can’t wait until the two division rivals square off on the field this season.