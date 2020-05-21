Peyton Manning zings Tom Brady with trash talk ahead of golf match

Tom Brady and Peyton Manning had some epic matchups on the field over the years, many of them coming in AFC title games, and both quarterbacks put forth some epic performances playing against one another.

And now they’ll be doing exactly that, but on the green — with an impending golf match, pitting them toe to toe once again (along with Tiger Woods and Phil Mickelson involved).

Manning and Woods will square off against Brady and Mickelson, in “The Match,” on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on TNT. We can’t wait to watch it, as it figures to be must-see TV.

Brady has already been trolling Manning, but the former Broncos quarterback fired right back recently, with a funny zinger.

“Tom has told me on a couple of occasions he’s still mad about our last game together,” Manning said, in a video for Bleacher Report. “So if he’s comparing the golf match to the 2016 AFC Championship, I guess that’s his call. I don’t really see it the same way.”

Peyton says Brady is still mad about their last game against each other and is looking for revenge 🤣#CapitalOnesTheMatch this Sunday at 3pm ET on TNT pic.twitter.com/XsQ0WJS2fz — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) May 20, 2020

Too funny.