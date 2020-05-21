Rob Gronkowski reveals how much weight he's lost, plans to regain it for return to NFL

One of the best tight ends the NFL has ever seen once called it quits, but he’s now returning to the league, and with that, comes with getting back in playing shape.

Rob Gronkowski has certainly done a great job staying fit, as he looks trimmer than we’ve ever seen him. And it appears the time away from the football field has allowed him to get his body right, and for the chronic back and knee injuries he was dealing with to heal.

But Gronk plays a position where he’s often matched up against linebackers and defensive backs, so he needs to be at a certain playing weight, to enable him to keep the physical edge he’s always had over his opponents. To do that, he’ll need to regain the weight he lost, as this slimmed-down version of Gronk would be vulnerable when running routes all over the middle of the field in the NFL.

Must be on a different #TB12 program now.https://t.co/ykesHFGpOB — David J. Chao – ProFootballDoc (@ProFootballDoc) June 30, 2019

And while he acknowledges that he lost weight, he also knows he’ll eventually have to put some of it back on, in a recent appearance on CBS Sports.

“My lowest I got to was 240, and it felt good, you know,” Gronk said. “I’ve been above 260 pounds basically my whole entire life since high school. Since senior year in high school — I was 260.”

He continued:

“I had never been under 260 since then, so it felt good just to drop that weight, ease up my joints, let my body free.”

Is that @RobGronkowski flexing on @Hassel_Chris? That is correct. "I'm basically 4 more protein shakes away from being at my playing weight." Gronk talks getting back into football shape 👇 pic.twitter.com/Q1fCZttA4D — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) May 20, 2020

Just a few (hundred) protein shakes should do the trick.