Charles Barkley feels any championship ring he might've won with Rockets 'doesn't count'

Charles Barkley has made it clear that he’s not a fan of superteams, and that same approach even applied to when he played.

Barkley spent the majority of his career with the Sixers, and had a long stint with the Suns as well. He was the focal point and unquestioned star of both those teams, but was never able to lead either to a title win.

And that wasn’t really his fault, though, as Barkley never really had the benefit of being surrounded by all that much talent. He was a dominant force in the paint and a great leader of men.

Barkley did join an elite cast of characters during the final stop of his career, though, with the Rockets. He suited up alongside Clyde Drexler and Hakeem Olajuwon, and apparently, that would’ve cheapened any potential title win for him, which he revealed in speaking to ESPN’s Zach Lowe on his podcast.

“I wouldn’t even have counted that as a championship,” Barkley said on “The Lowe Post.” “I’m not gonna lie. Me and Karl Malone. If he had won a championship with the Lakers, that doesn’t count. That doesn’t count.”

He continued:

“I’m never gonna be happy with that,” Barkley said of Durant’s decision to leave Oklahoma City. “When I was going to demand to get traded, I didn’t say I wanted to play in Chicago, Boston or the Lakers. I just wanted to go to a team where I had a chance to compete.”

That’s certainly not an attitude shared by today’s NBA players.