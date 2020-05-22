Frank Gore believes AFC East is 'wide open' with Tom Brady having left

For the first time since once of the greatest quarterbacks to have ever played the game entered in the league in 2000, the door to the AFC East title is wide open, and all the teams in the division know it.

The Patriots may not willing to acknowledge it, and why not? They still have arguably the greatest head coach of all time in Bill Belichick calling the shots, and they’ve been the team to beat over the past two decades, winning six Super Bowls, and countless division titles.

But the Bills, Jets and Dolphins can smell blood in the water, and any of them have a shot to win the now-competitive division in 2020. Jets running back Frank Gore sees it as a “wide open” race, which he told reporters on a video call.

“I think it’s wide open,” Gore said, via NJ.com. “Brady’s gone. It’s wide open. I hope it goes our way.”

We could not agree more.