MMA Fight Announcement Tracker - May 22/20

As Ferris Bueller said: “Life in the MMA world moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.” Or something like that. But fight announcements do come fast and furious these days, so it’s easy to miss them. But don’t worry, The MMA Manifesto has got you covered. Our MMA Fight Announcement Roundup will let you know what fights have been announced recently. You’re welcome.

UFC

Roosevelt Roberts (9-1) vs Brok Weaver (15-4) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30th

Tim Elliott (15-10-1) vs Brandon Royval (10-4) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30th

Casey Kenney (13-2-1) vs Louis Smolka (16-6) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30th

Katyln Chookagian (13-3) vs Antonina Shevchenko (8-1) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30th

Chris Gutierrez (14-4-1) vs Vince Morales (9-4) – UFC Fight Night: Woodley vs Burns – May 30th

Neil Magny (22-7) vs Anthony Rocco Martin (17-5) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th

Aljamain Sterling (18-3) vs Cory Sandhagen (12-1) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th

Sean O’Malley (11-0) vs Eddie Wineland (24-13-1) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th

Chase Hooper (9-0-1) vs Alex Caceres (15-12) – UFC 250 – Jun 6th

Julia Avila (7-1) vs Karol Rosa (12-3) – TBD – Jun 13th

Ariane Lipski (12-5) vs Luana Carolina (6-1) – TBD – Jun 13th

Marvin Vettori (14-4-1) vs Karl Roberson (9-2) – TBD – Jun 13th

Jordan Espinosa (14-7) vs Mark De La Rosa (11-4) – TBD – Jun 13th

Roxanne Modafferi (24-17) vs Lauren Murphy (12-4) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Jun 20th

Raquel Pennington (10-8) vs Marion Reneau (9-5-1) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Jun 20th

Shane Burgos (13-1) vs Josh Emmett (15-2) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Jun 20th

Gillian Robertson (7-4) vs Cortney Casey (9-7) – UFC Fight Night 178 – Jun 20th

Amanda Ribas (9-1) vs Paige VanZant (8-4) – UFC 251 – Jul 11th

Flyweight Championship: Deiveson Figueiredo (18-1) vs Joseph Benavidez (28-6) – TBD – Jul 18th

