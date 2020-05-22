Robert Kraft's Super Bowl 51 ring fetches over $1M in private auction

Patriots owner Robert Kraft recently gave away something important to him for a great cause, in an amazing gesture.

Kraft was determined to help give back to the community, doing all he can to help during the coronavirus pandemic, and he did that by putting his Super Bowl 51 ring up for auction. The Patriots owner joined the popular digital fundraiser known as the All In Challenge, and put his ring up on the block.

And yeah, it sold for quite a high price.

Kraft’s ring fetched over $1 million, as you can see below.

SOLD for $1,025,000 in the #ALLINCHALLENGE All of the proceeds from RKK’s SBLI ring will provide meals to those who need it most. pic.twitter.com/RrQRJzpZGH — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 22, 2020

A nice addition to someone’s trophy case for sure.