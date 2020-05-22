Russell Wilson 'would love' to have Seahawks sign Antonio Brown (Report)

The Seahawks haven’t done a great job with surrounding quarterback Russell Wilson with a talented receiving corps over the past few years, but they do have an opportunity to shore up that area this offseason.

It does come with some baggage, and risk, however.

Antonio Brown was once the best receiver in the NFL, but he’s gone off the deep end, and he remains unsigned, as a free agent. Not only that, he’s still suspended indefinitely by the NFL. He is saying all the right things, however, and while we don’t know how his legal situation will play out, it does appear that he’ll be back in the league at some point.

And apparently, Wilson hopes it will be on the Seahawks this season, according to a report from ESPN 710’s John Clayton.

“It’s pretty clear the Seahawks want to run the ball even more this year,” Clayton said, as transcribed by SeahawksWire. “They have loaded up at tight end and tried to stay big along the offensive line. But it’s not out of the question for the Seahawks to add another wide receiver. According to sources, Wilson would love to add Antonio Brown. Brown is also close with backup QB Geno Smith, whose one-year contract with the Seahawks was finalized Wednesday.”

The Seahawks, under head coach Pete Carroll, have taken chances on players with character issues, so we could see it happening.