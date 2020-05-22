Tua Tagovailoa shows off rehab progress in private workout video

The Dolphins ignored what other NFL teams may have viewed as potential red flags, drafting Alabama product Tua Tagovailoa with the fifth overall pick, and he’s out there to prove them right.

Tagovailoa is coming off major hip surgery, adding to the wealth of medical issues he’s dealt with over the years. But he’s had some time off to recover and get his body right, which could make a world of difference.

And it sure looks like he’s been committed to getting his body in playing shape, in hopes of putting his injury history behind him. A recent workout video shows just how hard he’s been training.

Tough stuff.